Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Flint C. Hostetler, $103; Treyton J. Allphin, $133; Carmen Rodriguez Nava, $103; Jason Sommerfeld, $15; Ryan L. Mononi, $15.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Alan Lawler, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, $820; Lawler, possession of controlled substance, $820; Sarah L. Thompson, valid driver’s license, $150; Joseph A. Wooden, use of controlled substance, $270; Wooden, under 21 with measurable BAC in body, $270; Robert A. Jackson, driving vehicle within single lane, $90; Devon A. Brown, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $570.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Matthew Porter, Denver, $175; Ashley Monroe, Littleton, Colo., $150; Daniel Smith, Absarokee, Mont., $140; Erin Gerhart, Greybull, $135; Caleb A. Cannon, Gillette, $170.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Morgan T. Black, Powell, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $440; Black, windshield: obstructed view, $90; Clayton R. Edwards, Meeteetse, headlights: motor vehicle, $90; Mairon Rodriguez Perez, Las Vegas, failure to stop at port of entry, $440; Marterrio Fuller, Powell, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Dalton Wright, Casper, failure to display valid license plates, validation stickers or permits, $90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.