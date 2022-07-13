Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 7, 6:05 p.m., 1719 Wyoming Ave. Smell of smoke, investigated, unable to locate, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 4 minutes.
July 9, 9:18 p.m., MP 76 WYO 120 S. Motorcycle vs. antelope, assisted EMS, 3 units and 12 personnel responded. Time in service: 32 minutes.
July 10, 2:59 p.m., 1007 Canyon View Ave. Smell of gas, investigated, 3 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
July 11, 6:47 p.m., 19 Wapiti Heights Drive. Report of forest fire, investigated, unable to locate, turned over to Forest Service, 5 units and 22 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour and 23 minutes.
