Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
May 19, 1:17 a.m. 1326 Beck Ave., alarm, investigated, two units and 22 personnel. Time in service: 8 minutes.
May 21, 2:55 p.m., 601 Yellowstone Ave., person stuck in a carnival ride, out on arrival, three units and 14 personnel. Time in service: 10 minutes.
May 21, 8:02 p.m., 2800 US 14-16-20W, motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, four units and 19 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 13 minutes.
May 22, 1:47 p.m., 4750 US 14A, motor vehicle accident, investigated, three units and 14 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 3 minutes.
