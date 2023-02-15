Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Sheila C. Leach, speeding in a school zone, $170; Jonathan M. Algarin, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Conor C. Snodgrass, operating a vehicle in violation of instructional restrictions, $110.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Rosetta Duff, fine, selling alcohol to a minor, $750; Zachery William Baker, fine, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $750; Ashley R. Wilcox, fine, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $750; Savannah M. Schulz, fine, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $750.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Roger Price, Powell, speeding, $122; Jemal Gogichashvili, Brooklyn, N.Y., forfeiture, speeding, $140; Nicholas M. Zabelin, Santa Rosa, Calif., speeding, $133; Michaela M. Shaw, Basin, fine, driving while under suspension, $400; Erik L. Ferbrache, Powell, failure to maintain a single lane, $100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.