Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Oct. 25, 7:20 p.m., Mile post 11 on WYO 296, power line down, stood by for Rocky Mountain Power, three units and 22 personnel. Time in service: 2 hours and 49 minutes.
Oct. 26, 2:14 p.m., 1601 Sheridan Ave., alarm, investigated, one unit and 24 personnel. Time in service: 16 minutes.
Oct. 28, 7:37 p.m., 2202 South Fork Street, lift assist for EMS, two units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 52 minutes.
Oct. 28, 5:23 p.m., 2039 WYO 296, vehicle fire, extinguished, five units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 2 hours and 12 minutes.
Oct. 29, 1:54 p.m., 2019 Big Horn Ave., fuel spill, covered with absorbal, five units and 13 personnel. time in service: 1 hour and 46 minutes.
Oct. 29, 3:59 a.m., 42 Bartlett Lane, lift assist, three units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 54 minutes.
Oct. 30, 4:02 p.m., 2107 8th Street., fire on a porch, investigated, three units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 43 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.