CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Frank Cayer Wilson; Wilson was sentenced to serve between 54 and 60 months in a state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of felonious restraint.
He was initially charged with one count of strangulation of a household member and one count of domestic battery. Due to a plea agreement, the domestic battery charge was dismissed and the strangulation charge was amended to felonious restraint of a household member.
Wilson was further ordered to serve a year in the Park County Detention Center with credit for 120 days. After serving his time, he will be on a five-year probation. Wilson committed the offense in April of last year at the Beartooth Inn, when he applied pressure to his then-girlfriend’s throat after she tried to leave the hotel room.
State v. Jose Marcos Cuellar; Cuellar was found guilty of his 3rd offense of domestic battery within 10 years and was sentenced to between 3 and 5 years in a state prison with credit for 142 days served. Due to a plea agreement, one count of strangulation of a household member was dismissed.
Cuellar committed the offense in September of last year after assaulting a woman he was in an on-again, off-again relationship with. Powell Police were called to Cuellar’s home after his girlfriend reported to dispatch her boyfriend had assaulted her again. Upon arrival of the police, the girlfriend was found in the alley wearing only her undergarments while police found Cuellar hiding between a fence and garage.
According to the affidavit, Cuellar hit the woman at least three times with a closed fist, splitting her lip which required stitches.
