Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jonathan Gatti, $115; Wende Crowe, $120; Sandra Sisti, $135; Jillian Zavitsano, $125; Canyon Lau-Dim, $115; Steven Cowie, $115; Brylee Allred, $145.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Savannah Hein, failure to perform duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, $327.51; Kelly Herrick, driving with a suspended license and illegal lights, jail 10 days, 6 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $445; Amber Wall, invalid driver’s license, $110; Stephen Spiering, engine not equipped to prevent fumes and smoking, $70; Emily Winter, theft of property valued under $1,000, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $441.36; Justin Phillips, careless driving, $240; Lauren Northen, failure to merge for emergency vehicle, $240; David Blackburn, driving with a suspended license, $470; Edgar Hume, criminal trespass, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; Norman Manweiler, failure to drive in a single lane, $90; Taylor Spiering, engine not equipped to prevent fumes and smoking, $100; Ryan Lanchbury, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $3,972.50; Anthony Jolovich, vehicle overweight, $85.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jonathan Gatti, Green River, $115; Katherine Larson, Gering, Neb., $105; Brandon Shell, Happy Valley, Ore., $135; Peter Clifton, Luling, Texas, $135; Debroah Abel, Marsing, Idaho, $105; Waco Hardwick, Cowley, $135; Paul Marvel, Casper, $150; Roy Mikesh, Fishers, Ind., $135; Olivia Weyer, Thermopolis, $165; Bobby Banning, League City, Texas, $155; Jessica Smith, Logan, Utah, $120; Raelynn Kocher, Worland, $125; Shane Wiles, Burlington, $135; Martin Wood, Casper, $120; Brendan Larsen, Grafton, Wis., $103; Austin Alexander, Glenwood Springs, Colo., $140; Austin Alexander, Glenwood Springs, Colo., $105; Carlos Arias, Casselberry, Fla., $140; Lucas Turner, Moose, $115; John Trahan, Stuart, Fla., $274; Robert Ambrose, $105.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Wayne Arthur, Ethete, invalid driver’s license, $125; Austin Alexander, Glenwood Springs, Colo., driving with a suspended license, $440; Timothy Wixted, Billings, fishing without a license, $250; Trent Parker, Cowley, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances- 3rd offense in 10 years, jail 120 days, 90 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,270.
