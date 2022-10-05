Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Timothy Dwyer, 27, warrant, Oct. 2.
Disturbance
Caller says there is a person on Lane 9 in Powell who screams and yells at the caller every day, 4:44 p.m. Sept. 28.
Traffic
Person in a gold car is being followed by a blue car on N. Clark Street in Powell, 11:49 p.m. Sept. 25.
Caller said someone hit a mailbox on Louis Lamour Lane in Clark. Deputy provided assistance, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
Motor vehicle crash on Upper Sunshine in Meeteetse. Caller said a maroon SUV is partially over an embankment. Deputy provided assistance, 8:11 p.m. Oct. 1.
Other
Caller and dog were both attacked by another dog on County Road 6SU in Cody while walking, 5:18 p.m. Sept. 25.
Caller was mountain climbing on the south side of milepost 45 on Highway 14-16-20 W in Cody and got stuck. Search and Rescue responded, 8:46 p.m. Sept. 26.
Caller said timber was taken from property on Highway 120N in Cody, 8:17 a.m. Sept. 27.
Caller said the Whitetail Road sign on Whitetail Lane in Powell has been taken, 6:34 p.m. Sept. 27.
Caller said a white SUV with no plates was stealing fuel from a farm tank on Highway 295, 8:59 a.m. Sept. 28.
Caller on County Road 6FV in Cody reported being threatened via email. Deputy provided assistance, 2:19 p.m. Sept. 28.
Caller on County Road 6UU/County Road 6WX in Cody said three horses at that location do not have enough to eat. The horses have no grass and are eating at the trees, 6:47 p.m. Sept. 28.
Caller on Appaloosa Lane in Cody said a person broke into their garage and may or may not have taken anything but the door was down and the cameras were unplugged, 7:54 p.m. Sept. 28.
Caller at Road 12/Lane 8 in Powell said cows are in the road. Returned to owner, 1 p.m. Sept. 29.
Caller on Douglas Drive in Cody said they have been threatened by a neighbor. Deputy provided assistance, 4:43 p.m. Oct. 1.
Caller on Road 19/Highway 14A in Powell said there are 70 cows in the roadway, 6:26 p.m. Oct. 1.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ashtin Drake, 31, warrant and probation violation, Sept. 28.
Joshua Grisham, 45, under the influence of controlled substance, Sept. 30.
Anthony Casper, 43, warrant, Oct. 1.
Disturbance
Caller on Newton Avenue says that across the street the neighbor is working on a car and being very loud. Officer provided assistance, 10:43 p.m. Sept. 27.
Caller on E Circle Drive says that the neighbor’s dog is barking outside again. Officer provided assistance, 3:17 a.m. Sept. 29.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Cooper Lane W, vehicle hit garage door, no injuries, officer issued a citation, 6:17 p.m. Sept. 27.
Reporting party in the lobby of Park County Law Enforcement Center would like to talk to an officer about a recent traffic issue he experienced on 16th and Stampede. Officer provided assistance, 1:00 p.m. Sept. 28.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue, no injuries or blockage, pulled off into the parking lot. Officer provided assistance, 4:53 p.m. Sept. 28.
Caller on Robert Street would like to speak to an officer regarding speeders in his neighborhood. Officer provided assistance, 1:21 p.m. Sept. 29.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says there is a purple truck and the driver is drunk. Not currently driving but the caller says this is an ongoing issue. Officer provided assistance, 4:06 a.m. Sept. 29.
Caller on 8th Street witnessed a hit and run, suspect’s vehicle is a grey 4Runner. Victim’s vehicle is a white 4Runner parked by the restaurant, 11:42 a.m. Sept. 30.
REDDI report on Yellowstone Avenue failing to maintain lane and left beer bottles in the cart at Walmart, currently pulled into Libations, referred to other agency, 5:25 p.m. Sept. 30.
Caller on 21st Street says a vehicle was abandoned after a crash they would like us to contact the registered owner of the vehicle and see if it may have been stolen. Officer provided assistance, 1:46 a.m. Oct. 3.
Caller on Beck Avenue said vehicle parked wrong way in front of blue house across from mini golf. Officer provided assistance, 7:25 a.m. Oct. 3.
Other
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says that a man has called twice claiming to be a lawyer and wanting info on last night’s incident. Officer provided assistance, 12:25 a.m. Sept. 27.
Caller on 8th Street says there is a thin male, approximately 6’2”, that has been sitting outside and walking around outside and caller feels like it is suspicious. Male gone upon officer’s arrival, 9:55 p.m. Sept. 27.
Caller on 17th Street delayed reporting said there was a possibly intoxicated male that threw a ball back over the fence after the male yelled at some kids and a staff member. Male was wearing a cowboy hat, shorts, cowboy boots. Vehicle is silver Toyota 4Runner with paper plates. Male gone upon officer’s arrival, 12:00 p.m. Sept. 28.
Caller on River View Drive advised there was a family of deer stuck in the storage unit lot, 2:34 p.m. Sept. 28.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says that his son is being harassed by a girl that he rides the bus home with. Officer provided assistance, 4:27 p.m. Sept. 28.
Caller on Meadow Lane Avenue says there is a snake in her front yard that she would like assistance removing. Officer provided assistance, 6:19 p.m. Sept. 28.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says that someone stole a patron’s purse and phone. Officer provided assistance, 12:32 a.m. Sept. 29.
Caller on 29th Street would like an officer to talk to her neighbor about him looking into her window while he walks late at night, 10:36 p.m. Sept. 29.
Caller on F Street says some stuff was stolen from his truck, hunting gear, back pack, binoculars, knives and antlers, 7:08 a.m. Sept. 30.
Caller on Cougar Avenue thinks someone is in her attic, no voices heard but heard a crash. Officer provided assistance, 8:43 p.m. Sept. 30.
Caller on Outlook Court states there is a car behind her house and has been there for approximately five hours, someone is sleeping in it. Officer provided assistance, 7:28 a.m. Oct. 1.
Caller on 11th Street says she is being harassed, officer provided assistance, 7:46 a.m. Oct. 1.
Caller on Draw Street is receiving threatening text messages, officer provided assistance, 11:51 p.m. Oct. 1.
Caller on 10th Street says item stolen on Sept. 29 from locker room at football game, 12:06 p.m. Oct. 2.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue says daughter-in-law is being harassed by a male and female. Officer provided assistance, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.