Shadow Dancer is a 6 year old Domestic Shorthair who is gray with the most captivating green eyes. She does fine with male cats but does not enjoy the company of other female cats. Dogs are OK as long as they give her space. She would love to be someone’s lap cat. Arion is a 1 year old Central Asian Shepherd dog. He has lived with older children around middle school and he would need to go to a home with no cats and be the only dog. He needs an active family that loves outdoor activities as much as he does. Thanks to a generous donor, Arion’s adoption fee is covered. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

