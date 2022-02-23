Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 16, 7:28 a.m., 1902 Big Horn Ave. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 minutes.
Feb. 16, 2:49 p.m., 1917 Pioneer Street. Broken gas meter, 3 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 41 minutes.
Feb. 18, 11:36 a.m., 1726 Road 6WX, hay stack on fire Bull Creek ranch, 7 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 54 minutes.
Feb. 19, 5:22 p.m., 125 Rio Vista Ave. Smell of gas, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 28 minutes.
Feb. 21, 8:57 p.m., 321 Yellowstone Ave. Water flow alarm, investigated, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 38 minutes.
Feb. 21, 9:37 p.m., 601 Yellowstone Ave. Broken sprinkler, 4 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 38 minutes.
Feb. 22, 11:33 a.m., 106 Oak Drive. Carbon Monoxide alarm, 3 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 42 minutes.
