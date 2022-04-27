Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Charlotte Rand, $165; Joseph Blevins, $160; Allison Magargal, $97; Jeffrey Iskric, $250; Thomas Thompson, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Joseph Blevins, failure to provide proof of insurance, $560; driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked, $440; Sara Sanchez, use of controlled substance, jail 60 days, 51 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $270 fees and fines; Kenneth Hailey, not obey traffic control device, $150; James Lindsey, violation of protection order, jail 10 days, 7 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $320.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
David Blevins, Powell, $103; Alyssa Noseep, Ft. Washakie, $120; Jeffrey Huskey, Billings, $115; Madison Goldberg, Wilmington, N.C., $133; Emilie Fidock, Scarsdale, N.Y., $125; Stephen Miller, Frisco, Texas, $15.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Christine Meinberg, driving while licence canceled/suspended/revoked, $440; Michal Ekdahl, North Platte, Neb., not driving within lane, $100; Ramon Rodriguez, Powell, interference with police officer, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470 fees and fines; Cody Pinkerton, Glenrock, failure to display plate, tags or permits, $90.
