CIVIL ACTIONS
James Jolovich v. Park County commissioners; The state submitted its opening brief for the case. It is arguing the commissioners complied with the county’s standards and regulations for Agricultural Overlay Districts, the board wasn’t required to obtain an environmental assessment, the board approved a special use permit in accordance with the law, the petitioner lacks standing to bring this matter for judicial review. Jolovich is disputing the commissioners’ decision to allow TCT to install a 150-foot-tall self-supporting communication tower in his Powell neighbor’s yard, obstructing his views of Heart Mountain. He is alleging the commissioners failed to take into consideration obstruction of his and his neighbor’s views; diminishing property values; failure to limit tower height in that a broadband communications tower only needs to be about 35 feet tall; nuisance and related health dangers through neurological effects to nearby property owners; failed to perform an adequate environmental review; did not consider alternative locations. Jolovich is requesting the court to review the commissioners’ decision and find that the board did not act within Wyoming law, thus granting a remand for a contested case hearing.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Moshe Williams and Carolyn Aune; The state has responded to Williams’ motion to dismiss a charge that it claims is two separated charges being combined into one count, and is requesting the court deny this motion because it said for any crime, including child abuse, more than one defendant may be charged as a principal actor, and it claims the information cannot be duplicitous when only one offense is charged. It has also requested the court deny Williams’ motion for a bill of particulars. Williams and Aune are being held at the Park County Detention Center each on a $1 million cash-only bond, after being charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying life in prison and the possibility of the death penalty. Each are accused of causing the murder of Williams’ 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams.
State v. Isaac Hernandez; Hernandez is facing charges for possession of meth more than 3 grams, a felony carrying up to 7 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of meth and driving with a suspended license, charges carrying 1 year in prison and $1,500 in fines. Hernandez is accused of possessing 7.5 grams of meth in May and crashing his car near Pizza Hut in late May while intoxicated. He is still in custody with a $10,000 cash only bond.
State v. Mitchell Herzberg; Herzberg had his bond set at $20,000 cash only. He is facing felonies for aggravated assault and battery and delivery of meth, charges carrying up to 17 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. He is scheduled for a Sept. 9 pretrial conference and Oct. 13 jury trial. Herzberg is accused of kicking and beating a man with a stick while in possession of 16.75 grams of meth in March.
State v. Jessica Stephens; A June 17 evidentiary hearing has been set for Stephens. The state has submitted a petition to revoke her probation, accusing her of stealing $79.67 worth of product from Walmart on May 30. Stephens has pled not guilty to making false statements or misrepresentations to receive supplemental nutrition assistance, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Stephens is accused of lying about who was living in her home from May 2014-May 2016. In 2018 Stephens was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation and $1,160 for delivery of Schedule II controlled substance lisdexamfetamine. The State dropped charges against Stephens on three other delivery of controlled substances counts.
