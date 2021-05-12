Maisie Grace Schauland was born May 6, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Sydney and Matt Schauland of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce.
Grandparents are Mark and Margie Schauland, and Chuck and Lisa Gillem.
Monroe Kincheloe was born May 5, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Avery and Wyatt Kincheloe of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.
Grandparents are Scott and Marie Dove, Troy and Amy Kincheloe, and Johanna Kinkade.
Murphy Kincheloe was born May 5, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Avery and Wyatt Kincheloe of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce.
Grandparents are Scott and Marie Dove, Troy and Amy Kincheloe, and Johanna Kinkade.
Sawyer Frederick Felsheim Reid was born May 5, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Amber Sueann Fletcher and Spencer Frederick Reid of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces.
Sawyer joins siblings Blake and Declan.
Grandparents are Stephanie and Jeff Fletcher, Sara Felsheim and Scott Reid.
Lincoln Edward Eli Hebbler was born May 4, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Addison Hebbler of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces.
Lincoln joins sister Rose West, 2.
Grandparents are Amy Hebbler and Edward Hebbler.
