CIVIL ACTIONS
Robin Bartel and James Bartel v. Bruce Shackleford, Catherine Shackleford, Ricky McNeil and Laurie McNeil; The court has denied the plaintiffs’ motion to dismiss counterclaims made by the defendants and has denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss plaintiff James Bartel. This case is scheduled for a Thursday jury trial. The plaintiffs originally accused the defendants of refusing to turn on or help install a shared water pump that is on their alleged easement from the Shoshone River. They demanded a permanent injunction, preventing them from continuing to impede the plaintiff’s access to the pump or a monetary judgment for their lost alfalfa crop. In a separate lawsuit the plaintiffs sued all the defendants over the use of a common easement known as Whitney Drive.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Juan Marquez; Marquez is charged with 2 counts possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, charges carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Marquez is accused of possessing 5.1 grams of meth and 0.6 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop on the Powell Highway last September. He is currently out of custody with a $10,000 unsecured bond. Marquez is scheduled for a July 7 pretrial conference and Aug. 8 jury trial.
State v. Timothy Ott; The court revoked Ott’s probation for the second time and sentenced him to 2-4 years in prison with credit for 412 days served. Ott was discharged from Volunteers of America in Gillette for testing positive for meth and failing to attend group sessions, and is also accused of failing to submit monthly payments to the Hot Springs County District Court since March 2021. He had his probation revoked and reinstated for the first time for 4 years of supervision in November 2021. In 2019, Ott was sentenced to 1 year in jail at the Park County Detention Center after pleading guilty to possession of meth, less than 3 grams, his third or subsequent violation of such.
