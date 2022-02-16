Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Joshua Caulton, $105; Betsy Christiansen, $130; Douglas Hunter, $15; Jeffrey Majors, $305; Cassidi May, $15; Dakota Russell, $120; Gayle Jarvis, $97; Lucas Lamb, $120; Jarred Daniels, $155; Steve Haberland, $135; Tiffany Myers, $135; Ronald Fischer, $97; Wesley Dvarishkis, $175; Jorge Cardenas, $105; Steffen Cornell, $140; Jacqueline Fales, $140.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Danea Detweiler, driving with a suspended license, $183; Detweiler, driving with a suspended license – 2nd offense, jail 90 days, 81 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $70; Dennis Heiney, no seat belt, $25; Bradley Johnson, meeting or passing a stopped school bus, $450; Patrick Shellady, hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers on private land without permission, $450; Austin Watts, no seat belt, $25; Joshua Friday, using natural bait in artificial bait area, $150; Remington Dvarishkis, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Shaide Nielsen, Marysvale, Utah, $140; Heather Thompson, Billings, $115; Dustin Eaton, Billings, $130; Edwin Anderson, Browning, Mont., $130; John Marstaeller, Laurel, $103; Caleb Roman, Lander, $160; Noah Hall, Goodlettsville, Tenn., $160; Christopher White, Lander, $103; Jessica Yocum, Lovell, $103; Kaden Harris, Burlington, $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Timothy Ryken, Lynden, Wash., driving under the influence of alcohol and interference with a peace officer, jail 360 days, 207 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $770; Kenneth Hunter, Gillette, no seat belt, $25; John Marstaeller, Laurel, expired temporary license, $140; Juan Garcia-Toledo, Worland, overweight vehicle, $210; Joshua Harms, Lovell, driving with a suspended license – 2nd offense and no auto insurance, jail 90 days, 60 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $370; Donald Norbury, Laurel, seat belt, $25.
