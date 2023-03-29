Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

 

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

David Leon Cape, $165; Natalie Crump, $120; Cole A. Crawford, $113; Michael W. Madson, $125.

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Marie J. Davis, following too closely, $90; Isaiah M. Lachenmeier, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Rudolfo Munoz, possession of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $370; Samuel J. Bishop, valid driver’s license, $150; Melyssa R. Swartz, valid driver’s license, $150.

 

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Blake Mitchell, East Peoria, Ill., $15; Jose Carrasco-Mendoza, Albuquerque, N.M., $115; Tori A. Steinmetz-Lewis, Powell, $125. 

 

NONRESIDENT 

OTHER OFFENSES

Jeffery D. Hammond, Lander, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Vernon Chenoweth, Ledbetter, Texas, operating vehicle without permission/permit for daytime, $240; Michael Charles Hothan, Powell, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, $470; Chastyn D. Royer, Powell, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $440; Jay McQuilliam, Basin, driving vehicle within single lane, $100.

