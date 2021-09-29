The weather is finally cooling, pumpkin spice and filled hunting tags are popping up all over, and the first fall-themed events are starting.
Gallagher’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Clark opens Friday for the first weekend of the month-long season.
Hours are 1 p.m.-dark Friday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-dark Saturday. Cost is $6 for youths (2 and under free) and $8 for adults, which covers all activities besides the self-pick pumpkin patch and concessions.
People can get lost in a 10-acre corn maze or small kiddie maze, zoom down a large haybale slide or go on a hay ride.
In Cody, the Saturday farmers market is making its move from the Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot to the VFW Hall with a fall festival 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
There will be live music, children’s games, refreshments and a raffle, which will be drawn at 1 p.m.
