Jaxson Matthew Jones was born Feb. 2, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Marriah and Bryce Jones of Otto.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Grandparents are James and Ginger Mills, and Kelly and Terry Jones.
Ainsley Grace Johnson was born Feb. 4, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Ashley and Kory Johnson of Powell.
She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Ainsley joins sibling Livia Johnson, 4.
Grandparents are Rick and Colleen Johnson of Powell, and Joe and Laura Boyko of Worland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.