CIVIL ACTIONS
James Bartel, Robin Bartel, Luke Magargal, Sarah Magargal and Nanette Till v. Laurie McNeil, Ricky McNeil, Bruce Shackelford and Catherine Shackelford; A hearing was held on the plaintiffs’ motion to dismiss all claims of all parties. They claimed to have easement rights allowing them to cross the Shackelford’s driveway and McNeil’s property to access harvested hay. The defendants said this easement right does not exist and blocked the access. They also claimed alternate access routes exist that do not cross their property. The defendants had requested a permanent injunction against the Bartel’s continued use of the irrigation tower light.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Austin Kondash; Kondash pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substance heroin. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. Kondash also must pay $310 in court fees. The defendant sold .5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant from his Cody home in November 2019.
State v. Kelsey Spencer; Spencer pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substance marijuana. She was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and $705 in court fees. Spencer was also given a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence with credit for 60 days served. Charges for delivery of controlled substance psilocybin mushrooms were dismissed per her plea deal. Spencer sold .25 ounces of marijuana and 5.8 grams of mushrooms to an informant in May 2020.
State v. Jared Wagoner; Wagoner pleaded guilty to taking a deadly weapon into jail and theft. He was sentenced to 2 years unsupervised probation and $720.42 in court fees. He was also assessed a 2-4 year prison sentence. Wagoner shoplifted $240.31 of merchandise with his girlfriend in July and failed to turn in razor blades hidden in his socks when taken into custody at the Park County Detention Center.
State v. Isaiah Lachenmeier; Lachenmeier is scheduled for a May 13 pretrial conference and June 16 jury trial. He has pleaded not guilty to delivery of controlled substance marijuana. Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Criminal Investigations agents said they seized 3 ounces of marijuana wax, .25 pounds of marijuana butter and drug paraphernalia during a December warrant search at Lachenmeier’s home, and intercepted two pounds of marijuana through the mail earlier in 2020 intended for him.
State v. Ezekiel Martin; Martin has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness to aggravated assault and battery, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He made these same pleas regarding misdemeanors for reckless endangering, interference with a peace officer, and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, charges carrying up to 3 years in prison and $1,200 in fines. He is scheduled for a May 13 pretrial conference and June 16 jury trial. Martin is accused of threatening others with a knife at a Powell apartment in December and getting into an altercation there, being intoxicated in public, and getting into an altercation with officers and hospital staff at Powell Valley Healthcare.
