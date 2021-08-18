Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 11, 6:30 a.m., Road 6UU and 6WX, motor vehicle accident, investigated, 4 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Aug. 11, 8:03 a.m., 1825 17th St., motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 2 units and 28 personnel. Time in service: 8 minutes.
Aug. 11, 8:11 a.m., Mile Post 60 US 14-16-20 E, fire reported, investigated, 5 units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 34 minutes.
Aug. 11, 9:16 p.m., 2620 Holler Ave., smell of gas, investigated, 4 units and 20 personnel. Time in service 14 minutes.
Aug. 11, 9:23 p.m., 1719 29th St., smell of gas, investigated, 4 units and 21 personnel. Time in service: 27 minutes.
Aug. 12, 9:57 p.m., Happy Trails Road and US 14A, car fire, extinguished, 4 units and 20 personnel. Time in service 48 minutes.
Aug. 13, 1:19 p.m. 310 Road 6RT, combine hit power pole, stood by for power company, 4 units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour and 49 minutes.
Aug. 13, 4:45 p.m. 3186 US 14-16-20 W, motor vehicle accident, investigated, 4 units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 50 minutes.
Aug. 13, 11:56 p.m., 5516 US 14-16-20 E, EMS lift assist, 3 units and 13 personnel. Time in service: 39 minutes.
Aug. 15, 10:58 a.m., 2808 Cougar Ave., smell of gas, investigated, 3 units and 16 personnel. Time in service 17 minutes.
Aug. 16, 7:49 p.m., Bear Creek Road, lightning strike, cancelled call was in Shell, 5 units and 23 personnel. Time in service: 21 minutes.
