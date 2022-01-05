Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Chase Burkhardt, 29, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense in 10 years, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an interlock, Dec. 28
Kayla Hardesty, 25, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense in 10 years, Dec. 30
Richard Woodrome, 67, promoting obscenity – sex abuse of a minor in the first degree, Jan. 1
Traffic
Two horses, one black and one white, in the road at the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 8 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 6:25 a.m. Dec. 26.
Vehicle reported stolen on US 14A in Powell, 10:35 p.m. Dec. 26.
A red SUV slid off the road at the intersection of County Road 3CX and Sheridan Avenue in Cody, 12:45 a.m. Dec. 28.
Animals on the road on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse, 8:50 a.m. Dec. 28.
Green truck with a topper going 34 MPH while headed westbound in a 70 MPH zone near the intersection of Main Street and Clark Avenue in Ralston, 8:55 p.m. Dec. 28.
Motor vehicle crash on Cooper Lane in Cody involving a small car, 12:45 a.m. Dec. 29.
Horse trailer possibly stolen from Road 12 in Powell, 2:55 p.m. Dec. 29.
Red truck flipped over in a field on Lane 9 in Powell, 3:15 p.m. Dec. 29.
Trash in the road on County Road 2AB in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 8:10 a.m. Dec. 30.
Dumpster reported blocking the road on Stagecoach Trail in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 8:25 a.m. Dec. 30.
Christmas tree in the road at the intersection of US 14A and Lane 19 in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 30.
Other
Property damage reported on County Road 6OR in Cody, 2:55 p.m. Dec. 26.
WYO 114 in Powell caller wants to get a phone number. Deputies were unable to assist at 9 a.m. Dec. 27.
People are stealing gas from vehicles again on Road 5 in Powell, 9:35 a.m. Dec. 27.
Lane 8 in Powell caller wants to pass on some information on an individual who has an active warrant out from them, 9:40 a.m. Dec. 27.
Citizen stopped by the Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive and has questions about the sheriff’s auction. Deputies provided assistance at 12 p.m. Dec. 27.
Lane 4W in Deaver resident is missing three Shetland ponies, two black and white horses, one brown and white horse and two grey horses since this morning, 7 p.m. Dec. 27.
Caller near the intersection of Road 12 and Lane 6 in Powell sees an orange glow on the Polecat Bench west of Road 12. Deputies were unable to locate the glow at 10:10 p.m. Dec. 27.
Spotlighting and shooting reported on Lane 13 ½ in Powell. The vehicle was gone upon deputy arrival at 10:45 p.m. Dec. 27.
Black lab dog with a grey collar was on US 14-16-20 East, last seen on Equine Drive. Deputies provided assistance at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 28.
Powell resident extra patrols by their house for the six weeks that they are gone, 10:40 a.m. Dec. 28.
Mountain Drive in Cody resident is receiving unsolicited texts. Deputies provided assistance at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 28.
Deputies assisted the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office near the intersection of Ash Street and Second Street in Frannie, 7:55 p.m. Dec. 28.
Fremont Street in Ralston resident reported fraud and has already spoken to their bank about it, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 29.
Hunter was supposed to go up to the North Fork for hunting off US 14-16-20 West but has not yet returned. Deputies provided assistance at 5:55 p.m. Dec. 29.
One brown cow out near the intersection of Lane 9 ½ and Road 14 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 30.
Deceased 73-year-old man found off US 14A in Cody, 12:10 a.m. Dec. 31.
Delayed domestic event reported on Sugar Bars Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 7:10 p.m. Dec. 31.
Physical altercation reported on Road 19 in Powell, 2 p.m. Jan. 1.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Randy Matthews, 32, under the influence of controlled substances, breach of peace, theft under $1,000, interference with peace officer, probation violation, Dec. 28
Floyd Moore, 32, warrant for failure to report as a sex offender, Dec. 29
Leanne Dozier, 37, shoplifting, Dec. 31
Toni Keyes, 58, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, Dec. 31
Lawrence Gorchesky, 68, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a single lane, Jan. 1
Jason Greathouse-Fales, 44, driving under the influence of alcohol, Jan. 1
Kevin Glover, 28, domestic battery and applying pressure to throat or neck, Jan. 2
Joan Porter, 57, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, Jan. 3
Disturbances
Brown pitbull dog in the Pioneer Avenue area, barking at tenants while walking in a parking lot. Officers provided assistance at 2:20 p.m. Dec. 29.
Anonymous caller said a person in an apartment has a very loud stereo. Officers provided assistance at 4:10 a.m. Dec. 31.
Pioneer Avenue man said his tenant called him about a person jumping on the stairs and banging on the walls. Officers were unable to assist at 1:20 p.m. Jan. 1.
Loud beeping noise coming from residence on Blackburn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6:35 p.m. Jan. 2.
Traffic
White, 16-foot truck has been running for the last three hours in a parking lot on 17th Street. The caller is unsure if there is anyone inside. Officers provided assistance at 3:50 a.m. Dec. 29.
Maroon Chevy pickup truck has been parked on 15th Street for about a week. Officers issued a warning at 8:35 a.m. Dec. 29.
Blue Dodge pickup truck with a camper has been parked in front of an Alger Avenue residence for the past four days, 10:35 a.m. Dec. 29.
Vehicle parked in handicap spot on Cougar Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 30.
Tan Ford Explorer with a flat tire parked on 19th Street. The owner of the vehicle and tenant on the property has moved out. Officers were unable to assist at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 1.
Parking problem reported on blue van parked down below garage on Lindsay Lane. Man has been parking in the area a couple times per week. Officers provided assistance at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 2.
Vehicle abandoned on Rumsey Avenue for the last two weeks, 2:35 p.m. Jan. 3.
Gold Ford with tags that expired in March 2020 and a boat trailer with permanent Montana tags parked on Canyon Avenue, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 3.
Other
West Yellowstone Avenue caller would like to talk to an officer about possibly lost firearms, 11 a.m. Dec. 29.
Debit card found on 14th Street, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30.
Physical abuse reported on Shoshone Trail North. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. Dec. 30.
Stray springer spaniel dog in the alley behind Alger and Beck avenues near 14th Street. Officers were unable to locate it at 5:45 a.m. Dec. 31.
Man keeps trying to contact and touch the caller on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 31.
Male getting irritated at Walmart cashiers at register 11, stating they stole money from him. Officers provided assistance at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 31.
Theft involving a white woman with a black beanie, white winter jacket with blue zippers, dark pants with slip on shoes reported on Yellowstone Avenue, 5 p.m. Dec. 31.
Significant damage occurred to a Sheridan Avenue vehicle on Dec. 31. Reported at 4:40 p.m. Jan. 1.
Salisbury Avenue woman wants extra patrols around her house for the next few days. Officers provided assistance at 7:50 a.m. Jan. 2.
A set of keys on a lanyard were found on Spruce Drive, 1:25 p.m. Jan. 2.
Woman said there is a dog in her car parked at the intersection of Baker Drive and 29th Street and she would like to hand it over to authorities, 2:05 p.m. Jan. 2.
Stray German shepherd mix dog without a collar that says “Wolfgang” on it and no tags stray on 26th Street. Officers provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 3.
