Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Mikaila Pearce, $101; Brooks Asher, $125; Karyn Asay, $15; Annette Gonzales, $105; James Bateham, $103; Kaiden Lee, $155; Megan Murphy, $115; Ashley Engesser, $155; Chase Gonzales, $160; Matthew Culver, $130; Rebecca Shields, $145; Leslie Rose, $103; Andrew Sauers, $326; Ashley Hayes, $125; Jane Widmer, $145.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Steven Nix, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Aaron Luther, driving with a suspended license, jail 14 days, 7 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $370; Chelsea Drake, driving with a suspended license, $270; Joshua Dinehart, invalid driver’s license, $150; Susan Patrick, expired temporary license, $140; Gary Rich, no seat belt, $25; Ashley Wales, no seat belt under 12-years old, $10; Raul Angel, no seat belt, $25; Reanne Wolff, permitting unlicensed person to drive, $140; Caleb Stewart, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 29 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Benjamin Reinker, restricted license, $370; Dominic Spomer, restricted license, $170; Delmar Nose, expired temporary license, $140; Michael Creech, expired temporary license, $140; Kevin Straw, no seat belt, $25; Justin Lee, no seat belt, $25; Chase Gonzales, no seat belt, $25; James Anderson, failure to obey traffic control signals, $140; Theresa Donley, invalid docs, $150; Juanita Abas, failure to notify change of address, $75; Mary Coulter, failure to perform duty upon colliding with vehicle or property, $250.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kyle Martin, Boise, Idaho, $99; Lawrence Woodington, Cowley, $99; Victoria Houseworth, Puyallup, Wash., $101; Melissa Schober, New Berlin, Wis., $15; Jessica Cataldi, Commack, N.Y., $135; Cesar Cipriano, Santa Monica, Calif., $130; Larry Kwong, Kailua Kona, Hawaii, $130; Kevin McCausland, Overland Park, Kan., $103; Megan Reeves, Riverton, $210; Joseph Melton, Roberts, Mont., $105; John Bedney, Covington, Wash., $105; Joshua Daniels, Eagle Mountain, Utah, $105; Thomas Roome, Warwick, N.Y., $175; Jeffrey Aron, Basin, $115; Kayla Gates, Chico, Calif., $316; Michelle Dickey, Clancy, Mont., $125; Brett Steinman, Yorba Linda, Calif., $160; Debra Kuypers, Manhattan, Ill., $103; Lucas Townsend, Johannesburg, Mich., $125; James Richter, Murray, Utah, $145; Jerome Reynaert, Fort Myers, Fla., $210; Marc Choquette, Colchester, Vt., $302; Nathaniel Coppock, Maypearl, Texas, $160; Anthony Johnson, Skitook, Okla., $120; Christopher Cooley, Petal, Miss., $165; Rafael Leal Rodriguez, Miami, $135.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Britt Dohse, Worland, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $970; Dan Gornet, Burien, Wash., driving with suspended license, $270; Jeremy Kind, Yamhill, Ore., hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers/horns on private land without permission, $450; Peter Balch, Fairbanks, Alaska, failure to perform duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, $235; Dale Huff, Coppersville, Mich., hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers/horns on private property without permission, $450; Jon Stang, Regent, N.D., taking wrong sex of animal, $250.
