Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 28, 11:15 a.m., 16 personnel and two units responded to a person stuck under a fence at 11 Skull Creek Road. Time in service: 1 hour and 36 minutes.
July 30, 10:17 p.m., 20 personnel and three units responded to a power pole struck by a vehicle at 1625 Stampede Avenue. They stood by for city electric to respond. Time in service: 1 hour and 16 minutes.
July 31, 10:46 a.m., 15 personnel and two units responded to a motor vehicle crash at 80 County Road 6WX. Time in service: 34 minutes.
July 31, 11:50 a.m., 24 personnel and one unit responded to a fire alarm at 1525 Bleistein Avenue. It was investigated. Time in service: 10 minutes.
July 31, 12:37 p.m., 18 personnel and four units responded to an electric cord that had burned through at 938 19th Street. It was investigated. Time in service: 20 minutes.
July 31, 2:16 p.m., 13 personnel and four units responded to a person who fell into a crawl space at 3120 Twin Creek Trail by assisting EMS. Time in service: 34 minutes.
