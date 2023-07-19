Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Benjamin Dale Burks, 19, warrant, July 7.
Jared Francis Sunrhodes, 43, warrant, July 10.
Salome George Delacruz, 19, warrant, July 11.
Canyon Lakota Lau Dim, warrant, July 11.
Cole Stephen Sherwood, 27, warrant, July 13.
Adriana Estrella Delacruz, 18, warrant, July 14.
Jacob Paul Satterwhite, 44, burglary, property destruction, theft of motor vehicle, July 14.
Traffic
Caller on WYO 120 N in Cody reported a black yearling cow walking along the highway between mileposts 107 and 108, 9:52 a.m., July 9.
Caller on Lane 10 in Powell reported a vehicle was left at an auction house, and the caller doesn’t know who it belongs to. Deputy provided assistance, 1:36 p.m., July 10.
Caller on US 14A in Cody reported an abandoned vehicle, a green four-door parked in the roadway with no plates. Deputy provided assistance, 6:05 p.m., July 11.
Caller on County Road 6QS in Cody reported several horses in the road, 7:45 p.m., July 12.
Caller on Lane 8/Road 11 in Powell reported 20 cows in the road. Deputy provided assistance, 10:39 p.m., July 12.
Caller on US 14-16-20 E in Cody reported a vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic and varying speeds, 5:22 p.m., July 13.
Other
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody reported suspicious activity after finding an RV parked on the side of the road with California plates. Caller said it looked like there were body parts hanging out of the storage area, 5:08 p.m., July 9.
A leather trifold wallet with turquoise diamonds that contained approximately $300 in cash was reported lost on Sheridan Avenue, 12:08 a.m., July 10.
Assist other agency request on Big Horn Avenue after reports of two gunshots heard in the area. Deputy provided assistance, 1:26 a.m., July 10.
Caller at Metzler Storage on Hastings Horseshoe in Powell reported missing eight 4 wheelers from his storage unit, 4:23 p.m., July 10.
Caller on North Marquette Court in Cody said she believes her son was physically assaulted by the other parent. Deputy provided assistance, 4:26 p.m., July 10.
Caller on Road 2N in Deaver reported items were stolen from his campsite, 5:10 p.m., July 10.
Officer initiated activity at Road 12/US 14A in Powell after seeing female walking on the side of the road. Deputy provided assistance, 12 a.m., July 12.
Search and Rescue call on WYO 212 in Cody after reports of a possibly missing elderly male at Lily Lake. Subject located prior to arrival, 4:10 p.m., July 12.
Caller at Powell Veterinary Services on South Division Street reported a white horse dead outside by the coral and beside hay and tires. Caller said it will be taken to landfill in the morning. Deputy provided assistance, 5:52 p.m., July 12.
Caller on Lane 11 in Powell reported that about six of their cows got out last night, and the caller is currently unable to locate them, 7:20 a.m., July 13.
Caller on County Road 7WC in Cody reported a woman threatened to slit the throat of the caller’s child, 1:52 p.m., July 13.
Realtor on Lane 6 in Powell asked for an escort to a location due to possible squatters. Deputy provided assistance, 2:56 p.m., July 13.
Caller on Lane 14 in Powell reported they were attacked by a dog and caller shot the dog, 9:20 p.m., July 13.
Caller on County Road 6SU in Cody reported a male subject was stalking them. Deputy provided assistance, 9:30 a.m., July 14.
Ambulance handled a child abuse case on Sage Drive in Cody, 12:38 p.m., July 14.
Caller on Poplar Drive in Cody stated she had a fraud email, and it corrupted her computer. Deputy provided assistance, 1:02 p.m., July 14.
Search and rescue call at Gardiner Headwall on WYO 212 for a possible deceased climber. Deputy provided assistance, 2:13 p.m., July 14.
Caller on Sunburst Drive in Cody reported someone shot a gun from their vehicle and sped away towards town in a truck, 12:05 a.m., July 15.
Search and Rescue call on County Road 7WC in Cody for missing male in the area, 11:40 a.m., July 15.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Canyon L. Lau Dim, 19, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance, careless driving, under 21 consumption of alcohol, probation violation, July 10.
Dana A. Leranger, 52, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, expired registration, speed, July 10.
Jeffrey W. Henry, 27, DUI - 3rd offense within 10 years, careless driving, motor vehicle crash, no proof of insurance, no valid driver’s license, July 11.
Adriana E. Delacruz, 18, warrant, interference with peace officer, July 12.
Ryan M. Minch, 39, DUI - 3rd offense within 10 years, open container, July 13.
David G. Wright, 76, DUI - 2nd offense within 10 years, leaving the scene of accident, open container, July 13.
Anthony S. Holcomb, 42, DUI - alcohol and controlled substance, interference with peace officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, July 13.
Clayton Coleman, 76, warrant, July 14.
Carlos S. Stretches, 37, warrant, possession of controlled substance, probation violation, July 14.
Joshua W. Schmidt, 36, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, speed, July 15.
Richard W. Petersen, 64, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, left of center, failure to signal and failure to yield to emergency vehicle, July 15.
Disturbance
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported hearing two gunshots in the area northeast of their address. Officer provided assistance, 1:17 a.m., July 10.
Caller on Draw Street reported her neighbor for shooting off fireworks in their backyard, 9:39 a.m., July 10.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported fireworks going off in the area, 11:51 p.m., July 15.
Traffic
Caller on Bleistein Avenue states a truck and trailer have been in front of her house for six days. Officer provided assistance, 9:23 a.m., July 11.
Caller on 33rd Street stated there has been a commercial truck parked in front of his house for two days, 11:38 a.m., July 11.
REDDI Report at C Street/Big Horn Avenue for a white Corvette with a male driver who was not maintaining the lane. Officer provided assistance, 6:08 p.m., July 12.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. RV hit a Jeep in the parking lot. Officer provided assistance, 6:19 p.m., July 13.
Caller on Draw Street reported a male is riding a dirt bike up and down the road fast, and there are kids around, 5:49 p.m., July 14.
Reddi report on Sheridan Avenue for a maroon Chevy suburban headed westbound on Rumsey Avenue. Caller believes driver is drunk because she left Libations, 12:39 p.m., July 15.
Caller on Beck Avenue reported a one ton truck blocking their driveway, 10:25 p.m., July 16.
Other
Caller on B Street requested a welfare check on his brother who he hasn’t heard from in five or six years, 8:47 a.m., July 10.
Caller at Cloud Peak Storage on 20th Street reported three men were looking into cars at his business. Officer provided assistance, 9:07 a.m., July 10.
Caller on 12th Street/Elm Avenue reported someone near a dumpster who appears to be sleeping. The caller stated the person had almost hit a few parked cars before, 9:27 a.m., July 10.
Caller on G Avenue reported an ongoing issue of nails being left in their parking lot for the last two months, 1:38 p.m., July 10.
Caller on Heart Mountain Street believes his wallet was stolen out of his jacket that was inside his truck parked at the above location, 2:14 p.m., July 11.
Caller on Conifer Lane would like an extra patrol to stop people camping in the area. Officer provided assistance, 8:17 a.m., July 12.
Caller on Bleistein Avenue reported the smell of something deceased but the source was unknown, 4:55 p.m., July 12.
Caller on 19th Street reported her ex-boyfriend is at her current boyfriend’s apartment and knocked the current boyfriend out. Officer provided assistance, 4:17 a.m., July 13.
Caller on Skyline Drive reported someone feeding the deer. Officer provided assistance, 12;45 p.m., July 13.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported an intoxicated male trying to get out of a vehicle and who smelled of alcohol. Caller said the man was having trouble getting out of the vehicle, 3:39 p.m., July 13.
Officer initiated activity at 17th Street. Suspect vehicle ran from law enforcement on multiple traffic violations and was found hiding in the bushes, 11:48 p.m., July 13.
Caller on Sunshine Avenue said there is someone in the back of a U-Haul van across the street rummaging through the items. Caller would like an officer to make sure everything is okay. Officer provided assistance, 11:54 p.m., July 13.
Caller on East Carter Avenue reported many stray cats were coming around, 8:43 a.m., July 14.
Caller on Tri Power Court reported she thinks a gun was possibly stolen in March, 1:17 p.m., July 14.
Caller on Cowgill Road reported a Mastiff type dog that ran from its owner’s home and bit the caller’s child, 3 p.m., July 14.
Caller on Dale Drive reported a nuisance complaint on her neighbor’s yard that has approximately three foot tall weeds, 3:48 p.m., July 14.
Caller on Rumsey Avenue reported they have a problem with their nephew threatening them, 4:32 p.m., July 14.
Caller on 19th Street/Pioneer Avenue reported a weapons offense after hearing two gunshots in the area, 12:12 a.m., July 15.
Caller on Mountain View Drive/17th Street reported a firearm stolen out of their center console, 7:40 a.m., July 15.
Caller on River View Drive reported he would like to speak with an officer about a missing male, 12:21 p.m., July 15.
Caller on B Street requested a child welfare check after reporting there were two children yelling “please,” 3:11 p.m., July 15.
Caller on Pioneer Condos on Pioneer Avenue asked if she could go into a unit and open windows since there was a strong smell inside. Officer provided assistance, 11:36 a.m., July 16.
