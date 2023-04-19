Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Mikael Kahsha Hank-Hyatt, 22, warrant, April 14.
Alexander Eli Johnson, 27, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, April 14.
Disturbance
Caller at milepost 43 of WYO 120 in Meeteetse reported a possible domestic disturbance on the side of the highway with a female outside of a Chevy truck throwing things at the male inside. Deputy provided assistance, 6:47 p.m., April 12.
Caller on County Road 1BF in Clark states female was being chased around the house by her husband, and he was making threats but then took one of her kids. Deputy provided assistance, 11 p.m., April 14.
Traffic
Caller on Road 10 in Powell reported someone stole a yield sign and the post, 11:03 a.m., April 11.
Caller on Franklin Street in Meeteetse reported four horses and a mule in the roadway, 3:48 p.m., April 11.
Officer initiated activity at WYO 295 in Powell. Scrapped vehicle dumped on BLM land, 3:56 p.m., April 11.
Other
Caller on County Road 6UU in Cody said he sent explicit pictures to someone who added him on Snapchat, and they are trying to blackmail him for $300. Deputy provided assistance, 3:22 p.m., April 9.
Caller on Road 2 in Powell states they fired an employee who is now threatening to drive to the caller’s residence. Deputy provided assistance, 8:53 a.m., April 10.
Officer initiated activity at N. Absaroka Street in Powell whom informed a toddler was wandering around the road by the annex. Deputy provided assistance, 10:28 a.m., April 10.
Caller on U.S. 294 in Powell reported the theft of a large flatbed trailer, 10:28 a.m., April 13.
Caller on Talon Drive in Cody said about $500 worth of items were stolen by a cleaning company. Deputy provided assistance, 3:45 p.m., April 13.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Anthony W. Kasper, 43, domestic battery/unlawful contact, interference with emergency calls, April 10.
Shaleas Ladawn Harrison, 38, interference with peace officer — obstruction, flee or attempting to elude police, turn at intersections: right turns, April 11.
Richard Dale Childs, 53, Salem, Ore., DUI: alcohol — 1st offense within 10 years, April 13.
Clayton Coleman, 76, warrant, April 14.
Benjamin M. Pierce, 34, DWUS and possession of controlled substance, April 14.
Felisha L. Hanlon, 38, DUI - 2nd offense within 10 years, leaving the scene of accident, reckless driving and operating vehicle without interlock device, April 15.
Joseph R. Martellaro, 23, burglary, April 17.
Amanda M. McGehee, 28, warrant, April 17.
Disturbance
Caller on 17th Street reported a red Toyota blasting loud obscene music. When he asked them to turn it down, they flipped him off, 6:15 p.m., April 12.
Caller on 14th Street reported a domestic disturbance, and would like his wife removed from the house. Dispatcher noted that the caller sounded intoxicated, 6:25 p.m., April 13.
Caller on Glen Avenue stated she was getting screamed at and then a male came in and yelled at her to not call the cops. She then hung up the phone. Officer provided assistance, 8:54 p.m., April 14.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. White car versus tree, unknown injuries, 1:28 p.m., April 11.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue requested a welfare check on a female subject who should not be driving, 3:41 p.m., April 11.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street. Hit and run – caller said his white Ford Taurus was struck by a brown SUV that did not stop, 3:15 p.m., April 12.
Motor vehicle crash on 19th Street/Newton Avenue with a light pole on the ground, 3:50 p.m., April 12.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported a red mountaineer with Oregon plates driven by an intoxicated male, 7:55 p.m., April 13.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported that a 5-year-old boy was playing in the street and throwing rocks at cars, 4:07 p.m., April 15.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a delivery truck struck the building, but was not on scene, 12:56 p.m., April 17.
Caller on E Avenue reported their neighbor who constantly speeds on the easement road. Officer provided assistance, 6:08 p.m., April 17.
Other
Caller on A Street reported an ex-boyfriend used her debit card information to purchase cannabis, 12:08 p.m., April 11.
Caller at The Colonel on Beck Avenue reported her tip amount was altered on her receipt slip and so was her sister’s when they were at the venue on Friday, 1:27 p.m., April 11.
Caller reported suspicious activity on 15th Street by an older male wearing a grayish, blue long sleeve shirt tucked into blue jeans who had a scruffy beard and was staring at the kids playing. Officer provided assistance, 5:16 p.m., April 11.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a male who took her change after she accidently left it behind, 5:53 p.m., April 11.
Caller on B Street reported that an animal skin was found in their yard, 12:12 p.m., April 14.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a male sitting on a bench in front of the Wyoming Buffalo Company who pulled a large knife on the caller. Officer provided assistance, 2:24 p.m., April 14.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported a dog had been left inside a car all night in a white SUV in front of the mailboxes. Officer provided assistance, 6:24 a.m., April 15.
Caller on Beck Avenue reported an intoxicated male who was passed out in a room after the concert. He won’t wake up but is breathing. Officer provided assistance, 11:12 a.m., April 15.
Caller on Rocky Road reported a man who is a felon and has a gun, 4:52 p.m., April 16.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue said he had about $1,000 worth of materials stolen from his building, 9:24 p.m., April 16.
Caller on US 14-16-20 E reported she believed someone was following her from her work. She first noticed it on April 14 at 4:30 p.m., Officer provided assistance, 9:09 a.m., April 17.
Caller on Mountain View Drive said there is a 3 or 4 year old little boy in dirty grey clothes standing on the side of the road, and she didn’t see any adults around. She requested a welfare check. Officer provided assistance, 3:06 p.m., April 17.
