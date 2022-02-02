Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Juan Marquez, 40, warrant, Jan. 26
Alyssa Zeller, 28, warrant, Jan. 28
Jessica Brown, 21, warrant for probation violation, Jan. 28
Delbert Denniston, 78, failure to comply with probation conditions, Jan. 31
Disturbance
Disturbance reported on Llama Drive in Powell, 8:05 a.m. Jan. 26.
Traffic
REDDI report filed on white van all over the road near the intersection of Lane 8 ½ and US 14A in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 8:40 p.m. Jan. 24.
Appaloosa Lane in Cody caller said their neighbor has been speeding up and down the road. Deputies provided assistance at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 25.
Car crashed into a cement block near the intersection of Road 13 and Lane 11 ½ in Powell, 3:40 p.m. Jan. 27.
Neighbor’s cows out on County Road 1BF in Clark and have broken the caller’s fence. Deputies provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 28.
Black car in the middle of the road on County Road 7UH in Cody unoccupied, 2:55 p.m. Jan. 28.
Caller needs assistance with moving cattle near the intersection of Road 6 and US 14A in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 11:20 a.m. Jan. 29.
Other
Previous domestic abuse reported near the intersection of County Road 1AB and County Road 8VE in Clark, 12:55 a.m. Jan. 23.
Domestic event reported on Cooper Lane West in Cody, 11:55 a.m. Jan. 23.
Two French bulldogs lost from Lane 10 in Powell. One has a blue and grey collar and the other has a blue collar with owner information on it, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 23.
Assault reported on WYO 295 in Powell, 11:20 a.m. Jan. 24.
Road 8 in Powell caller has questions about getting titles for abandoned vehicles on his property. Deputies provided assistance at 1:05 p.m. Jan. 24.
Caller requested a deputy for a domestic issue on Road 6 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
Possible stolen identity reported on North 37th Street in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:10 a.m. Jan. 25.
Deputy requested for a domestic issue on Road 6 in Powell. Deputies were unable to assist at 1:05 p.m. Jan. 25.
Caller’s property was broken into on WYO 295 in Powell with no damage, 1:55 p.m. Jan. 25.
County Road 2BC resident in Cody said someone has attempted to get into their shop and there is damage to cars on their property, 7:35 p.m. Jan. 25.
Deputy requested for a domestic issue on US 14A in Cody, 11:10 p.m. Jan. 27.
Movers damaged property on Road 8 ½ in Powell. Deputies were unable to assist at 10 a.m. Jan. 28.
Abandoned vehicle on Lane 11 in Powell property that has been there since Christmas, 4:40 p.m. Jan. 28.
Small female German shepherd mix dog stray on County Road 6WX, 9:50 a.m. Jan. 29.
Dog that is possibly an Australian shepherd, in yard on WYO 295 in Powell possibly killing chickens. Deputies provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 29.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Don Stiess, 36, public intoxication, Jan. 25
Jeanette Manley, 68, driving under the influence of alcohol and open container, Jan. 25
Sascha Hess, 30, probation violation, Jan. 26
Jarrod Miller, 33, driving under the influence of alcohol, no driver’s license, faulty tail lights, Jan. 29
Patrick Smith, 48, probation violation, Jan. 31
Disturbance
Possible fight on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2 a.m. Jan. 29.
Neighbor’s dogs have been barking for more than a half hour on Salsbury Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:25 p.m. Jan. 29.
Traffic
REDDI report filed on a intoxicated woman in a vehicle on 17th Street, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
Vehicle abandoned on Big Horn Avenue, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 26.
Unknown person damaged a road at a business on Blackburn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:05 a.m. Jan. 26.
Officers assisted with bringing two modular homes to Choice Aviation from the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 5:05 p.m. Jan. 27.
Motor vehicle crash reported on 19th Street with no injuries or blockage. The party left their info on the caller’s vehicle. Police issued a warning at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28.
REDDI report filed on 17th Street on a man without passengers, driving a Jeep with temporary Wyoming license plates unable to maintain a lane. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. Jan. 28.
White camper has been parked across the sidewalk on Alger Avenue causing the caller to have to walk into the street or on private property while walking their dog. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 28.
REDDI report filed on a vehicle when it left Rocky Mountain Liquor on 17th Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Funeral escort requested from Cougar Avenue to old Riverside Cemetery at 11 a.m. Jan. 29.
Stray duck walking around in the road near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and 20th Street. Officers provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 30.
Multiple vehicles reported with expired tags on Canyon Avenue, 9:35 a.m. Jan. 31.
Funeral escort requested from Monument Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 11 a.m. Jan. 31.
Small four-door car has been parked near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and 23rd Street for about a week. Officers provided assistance at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 31.
Other
Stray white husky dog on Birch Lane with no collar running at large. Officers provided assistance at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 25.
Large tannish dog with a black face and floppy ears named “Moose,” wearing a multi-colored collar with a tag and phone number on it, lost from 32nd Street, 2:25 p.m. Jan. 25.
Man without a shirt is trying to open different doors and vehicles on Birch Lane. Officers provided assistance at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 25.
Resident on 14th Street reported a verbal assault. Police issued a citation at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 25.
Grey husky dog running back and forth on 17th Street hill. Officers were unable to locate the dog at 7:25 p.m. Jan. 25.
Park Avenue resident reported identity theft and would like to speak to an officer about it. Officers provided assistance at 7:50 a.m. Jan. 26.
Grease left in the alley behind Millstone Pizza Company on Sheridan Avenue, causing a hazard. Officers provided assistance at 8:40 a.m. Jan. 26.
License plate found on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. Jan. 26.
Delayed reporting of a domestic issue on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 26.
Caller has custody of a brown lab dog named “Tank” near the intersection of A Street and Big Horn Avenue. The dog is wearing a collar with a phone number that doesn’t belong to the owner. Officers were unable to locate them at 4 p.m. Jan. 26.
Large grey dog with an unknown owner was aggressive to a caller on Birch Lane. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 27.
Extra patrol requested to perform surveillance on a manufactured home that has been parked on Duggleby Drive for 4-5 days, which has been given permission from the business to be there, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 27.
Missing computer software reported from 307 IT Solutions on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 5 p.m. Jan. 27.
Theft reported on Yellowstone Avenue involving an older woman in a black coat and grey khaki pants who is at the register now, 5:25 p.m. Jan. 27.
Neighbors are leaving their dog out for hours overnight on 26th Street. Officers provided assistance at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 27.
Patron drinking on Sheridan Avenue refusing to leave while sitting in the bar in front of the well, wearing a backwards hat and sweatshirt. Officers provided assistance at 10:25 p.m. Jan. 27.
Someone is dumping trash illegally on West Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 a.m. Jan. 28.
Caller is assisting a white man who is missing their vehicle on Yellowstone Avenue. The vehicle is a white Toyota with unknown license plates that may have the keys left inside. The driver will be waiting at the front of the store by the home and pharmacy entrance, 12:20 p.m. Jan. 28.
Birch Lane caller witnessed a large Husky dog being aggressive to a juvenile male on a bike, but believes the dog is secure in a yard. Police issued a citation at 2 p.m. Jan. 28.
Shepherd Place woman said her bank account has been compromised. Officers provided assistance at 9:55 p.m. Jan. 28.
Male brown and white Brittany spaniel dog with a green collar reported stray but contained in a caller’s yard on 20th Street, 12:55 p.m. Jan. 29.
Small black leather wallet that folds up with credit cards, driver’s license, and other items inside, 1:55 p.m. Jan. 29.
Pioneer Avenue caller is receiving death threats by text. Officers provided assistance at 6:25 p.m. Jan. 29.
Debit card belonging to a woman found on Beck Avenue, 10:50 a.m. Jan. 31.
Elder financial abuse reported on Cougar Avenue, 2:15 p.m. Jan. 31.
Single key found near the city garages at Beck Lake on 14th Street, 3:20 p.m. Jan. 31.
Two dogs off leash playing on Kerper Boulevard North. The dogs were gone upon police arrival at 4:50 p.m. Jan. 31.
Police assisted Probation and Parole on Stampede Avenue at 5:05 p.m. Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.