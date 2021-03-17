Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Michael Douglas Mock, passing school bus with red flashers, stop sign, $310; Diana Marcela Pabon Gordillo, passing school bus with red flashers, stop sign, $310; Tory Beemer, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $200; Cody Schwarz, improper backing, crash, $210; Shaina Parker, driving without headlights, $100, $10; Parker, no liability insurance, $400.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Simon Bagne, disorderly conduct, $300, $10; Nathan Wilson, passing school bus with red flashers, stop sign, $300; Bentley Garay, careless driving, crash, $210.
