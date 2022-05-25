Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kevin Ward, $145; John Paddock, $145.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Dondi Bradshaw, disseminate obscene material to adult x2, 180 days jail, 120 days suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,520 fees and fines; Laura Marie Scott, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, no auto insurance, jail 30 days, 26 suspended, $870; Jacqueline Williams, texting while driving, $95; William Hobbs, proof of liability insurance, $560; Joan Porter, DUI, 1st offense in 10 years, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Andrew Sauers, use of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, 90 days jail, 86 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $270 fee; Flint Flesher, property destruction under $1,000, DUI, 1st offense in 10 years, 180 days jail, 120 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $270 fees and fines, $24,039 restitution; Joseph Acott, open container of alcohol in vehicle, $140; Bryce Engdahl, obey traffic device, $150; Engdahl, compulsory auto insurance, $570; Caroline Garavaglia, drive in lane, $90; Philip Jesse Campbell, seat belt, driver, $25; Jayvin McAlmond, restricted license, $140; Ashley Canapp, seat belt, driver, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kevin Hill, Powell, $97; Mary Dorsett, Thermopolis, $130; Alexander Fitzgerald, Denver, $200; Kendell Cummings, Evanston, $105; Robert Benitz, Kalispell, Mont., $130; Elijah Harbin, Cumming, Ga., $181; Germain Petermeier, Avon, Minn., $103; Maximillian Scott, Noblesville, Ind., $115; Amanda Lynn, Powell, $103; Merel Dixon, Oakley, Utah, $155; Vallorie Philipott, Otto, $103; Joseph Martin, Powell, $103; John Hoefler, Evanston, $15; Bhagath Ravuri, Manchester, Conn., $165.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Chelsea Linnebur, Powell, theft under $1,000, possession of controlled substance, plant, 60 days jail, 54 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $916 fees and fines, $146 restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.