CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Troy J. Kincheloe; Kincheloe was sentenced to state prison for a period of 14 to 20 years after being found guilty of aggravated assault.
Kincheloe committed this offense in April of last year after the victim in the case reported the incident. He told officers Kincheloe has come into his living room and assaulted him, leaving him with significant injuries on the left side of his face. The affidavit said officers observed the victim to have a swollen left eye and fresh blood coming out of his nostrils and mouth. The victim told officers he believed Kincheloe attacked him because Kincheloe disapproved of the way he lived.
State v. Tristen Miranda Brewer; Brewer denied allegations made by the state in order to revoke her probation and was subsequently given a $1,200 cash only bond.
She was charged in 2019 with two counts of abuse, neglect, abandonment, intimidation or exploitation of a vulnerable adult, which are felonies punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Brewer was charged with these crimes after a Park County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a welfare check on a 69-year-old male in Meeteetse and found his residence in disarray, including a strong urine smell, sticky floors and trash everywhere. They also noticed he had lost a significant amount of weight. Brewer told deputies she was taking care of the male in exchange for rent.
The male had to be taken to the hospital because of his poor health and emergency room staff told the deputies the male was living in dirty clothes, was dehydrated, malnourished and had bed sores. Brewer was subsequently arrested, and pleaded guilty to the charge. She was sentenced to three years of supervised probation in 2021. She now faces an evidentiary hearing.
State v. Angel Lynn Burt; Burt pleaded not guilty to one count of theft of more than $1,000, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
Burt allegedly committed this offense between September and October of last year when she stole a total of roughly $2,000 from Blair’s Supermarket, where she worked at the time. At the time of the theft, she was already on probation for stealing from her previous employer, the Family Dollar, the affidavit said. Burt told officers she stole money from Blair’s Supermarket because she was having a hard time paying bills and needed the extra money. She now faces a jury trial.
