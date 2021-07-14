Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
William Taylor, 61, no auto insurance, July 12
Disturbance
People setting off fireworks on Road 7 and Lane 9 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate the suspects at 9:30 p.m. July 4.
Man with no weapons fighting with everyone at house on County Road 6WX, 10:25 p.m. July 4.
Fireworks going off west of Road 12 in Powell, 9:50 p.m. July 8.
Traffic
Motorcycle pulled over in the middle of the US 14-16-20 West tunnels by the fans. The biker was gone upon deputy arrival at 7:50 p.m. July 4.
Vehicle abandoned on Blackburn Avenue in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. July 6.
Truck has been parked near the intersection of County Road 3CX and Sheridan Avenue for the last couple of days. Deputies provided assistance at 5:15 p.m. July 6.
Fence hit on Lane 14 in Powell, 12:40 p.m. July 7.
Cows on Lane 9 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:25 p.m. July 7.
Metal sheets are blowing towards the highway on Road 11 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:45 p.m. July 9.
Two brown horses running on Lane 9 in Powell. The horses were gone upon deputy arrival at 11:30 p.m. July 10.
Other
Black male Shi Tzu dog in a Fourth of July themed bandana found stray. Recovered by caller and tied to their camper on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 10:30 a.m. July 4.
Pickup truck stolen from a Reesy Road in Cody man sometime in the last few months, 9:25 a.m. July 5.
Two horses and a mule on County Road 6NS in Cody look emaciated. Deputies provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. July 5.
Ross Road in Cody man said two pitbull dogs came on their property and almost attacked him and his spouse, 9 p.m. July 5.
A 1,000 foot long cord detonation cord was found in a Ralston garage. Deputies provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. July 6.
Park County Search and Rescue assisted Carbon County Search and Rescue, Montana with a missing hiker, 1:25 p.m. July 6.
Lane 7 ½ in Powell caller lost a brown dog with white spots, wearing a collar and a rabies tag, 6:10 p.m. July 6.
Oak Drive in Cody resident reported a theft, 10:10 a.m. July 7.
A 63-year old man was found deceased at a residence on Sage Lane in Powell, 10:55 a.m. July 7.
Cat stuck on top of power pole near the intersection of Oak Drive and Walnut Road. Deputies were unable to locate it at 12:25 p.m. July 7.
Natrona Street in Ralston caller is having trouble with a neighbor. Deputies provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. July 7.
Possible fraud reported on Ranchette Lane in Cody, 3:10 p.m. July 7.
Road 12 in Powell caller lost a heavy black bulldog mix dog with a pink collar, 3:20 p.m. July 7.
Sage Drive in Cody caller received an anonymous call about people burning despite the burn ban. Deputies provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. July 7.
Illegal camping on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. Deputies issued a warning at 8:15 a.m. July 8.
Sunburst Drive in Cody man said his neighbor left and their starving horse is unable to access food and water, 12:10 p.m. July 8.
Search and Rescue call placed for people stuck on a log on a river off US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 2:30 p.m. July 8.
Man very intoxicated on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6:10 p.m. July 8.
Road 7 in Powell caller said a dog killed the neighbor’s baby geese, 4:25 p.m. July 9.
Search and Rescue call placed for a 67-year old man and 72-year old woman who can’t continue to walk and need help getting back to their car on WYO 212 in Cody. Assistance was provided at 4:40 p.m. July 9.
A 28-year old woman and 5-year old girl are blowing out into the Buffalo Bill Reservoir off US 14-16-20 West in Cody at 5:15 p.m. July 9. Search and Rescue provided assistance.
Person trying to force their way into a residence on Wall Street in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:35 p.m. July 9.
Caller said a third party was driving in the Lane 10 and Road 12 area in Powell and came across a hurt black dog. Deputies provided assistance at 6:20 p.m. July 10.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Sherri Edgar, 50, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, no proof of auto insurance, July 6
Amanda Farlow, 21, domestic assault, July 8
Kaela Resendez, 29, driving under the influence of alcohol, July 9
Kathleen Nielson, 48, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense in 10 years, speeding, failure to signal, July 10
Sherri Pritchard, 58, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances- 2nd offense in 10 years, possession of controlled substances, failure to signal, July 11
Disturbance
Dog barking in a red Chevy 2500 parked in a handicap space at Walmart outside the garden area. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 5:20 p.m. July 7.
A man on 14th Street complained about a smell coming from a dumpster, 10:25 a.m. July 9.
Lots of banging noises coming from a man and woman on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:30 p.m. July 9.
Caller said three dogs bark constantly on 31st Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:15 p.m. July 9.
Barking dogs on Alger Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:15 a.m. July 10.
Dog barking in the B Street alley for several hours. Police issued a warning at 10:45 p.m. July 11.
Traffic
Black Ford Raptor blocking the dumpsters at McCue Automotive on Beck Avenue, which has been an ongoing situation. Sanitation officials have left flyers on the vehicle without success. Police issued a warning at 7:55 a.m. July 6.
Chevy Leisure Craft motorhome abandoned about two weeks ago near the intersection of Pleasant View Drive and Ishawooa Trail. Police provided assistance at 8:10 a.m. July 6.
Multiple cars are coming off E Street and racing up A Street. Officers provided assistance at 11 a.m. July 6.
Motor vehicle crash at Walmart in the first entrance west from the middle entrance, causing driver damage, 5:35 p.m. July 6.
Dog injured by car on Central Avenue and is injured in the roadway. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. July 7.
Man said an unoccupied vehicle had rolled into his vehicle at Walmart, 9:50 p.m. July 7.
Alger Avenue man has been parking in the caller’s way. They said it’s been an ongoing issue he doesn’t find worth talking to him anymore about. Officers provided assistance at 6 a.m. July 8.
Fender bender involving a truck with a horse trailer and a SUV, causing blockage but no injuries, near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 15th Street. Police issued a citation at 2:30 p.m. July 9.
Caller said an elderly man hit a yellow pole in the Walmart parking lot and they are concerned about his driving. Police issued a citation at 3:40 p.m. July 9.
Someone has parked in the Domino’s private parking lot for an extended period of time. Officers were unable to assist at 7 p.m. July 9.
Motor vehicle crash with no injuries or blockage at Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors on 17th Street, 9:50 p.m. July 9.
Truck and trailer parked in the alley between 17th and 18th streets. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 11:10 a.m. July 10.
Caller said cars are speeding up and down 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. July 10.
Trash in the road on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 p.m. July 10.
Caller hit a deer but it is still alive near the intersection of 11th Street and Stampede Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 p.m. July 10.
Doe in the road on Stampede Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:55 p.m. July 10.
Man has been sleeping in a tan Jeep Cherokee with a mountain bike on top for the past week at the Park County Complex on Stampede Avenue, 11:40 a.m. July 12.
Other
Man said he was assaulted at Big Horn Federal on Stampede Avenue at 9:05 a.m. July 6.
Credit card found on Canyon Avenue, 9:25 a.m. July 6.
A Samsung Galaxy A71 in a clear case with bright red around the outside was found near the intersection Skyline Drive and Eighth Street, 9:45 a.m. July 6.
A newer beige colored Class C Vista camper van with an orange bike and map on the back of it parked in the corner of the Walmart parking lot near the liquor store entrance, is letting out grey water. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 10:55 a.m. July 6.
Weeds complaint filed on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 2 p.m. July 6.
Stray white female Shih Tzu dog on Newton Avenue, 2:35 p.m. July 6.
Man looking at kids through binoculars at Dacken Park on 22nd Street on July 4 and July 5. Reported at 3:55 p.m. July 6.
White, older 10-speed bike lost at the top of the South Fork hill at Valley View subdivision near the intersection of County Road 6WX and Buena Vista Avenue. The bike was near the entrance of the subdivision on July 5. Reported at 8:20 a.m. July 7.
Patient made threats at the Billings Clinic on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. July 7.
Employee at Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors on 17th Street has questions about his rights when someone is threatening him. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 a.m. July 7.
Caller backed into the electric cart pick up machine at Walmart. Officers provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. July 7.
A woman got a call from First Bank of Wyoming on Eighth Street to pick up a package she didn’t purchase. Officers provided assistance at 1:50 p.m. July 7.
Caller would like to get advice from an officer in regards to an incident that happened at the Silver Dollar that is preventing him entrance into the Best Western Ivy Inn on Eighth Street. Officers provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. July 7.
Woman called in for her sister who is afraid of her very intoxicated boyfriend. Officers told her to have the sister call them at 9:15 p.m. July 7.
Two dogs in a white Ford F-150 at Walmart. Officers provided assistance at 2:05 p.m. July 8.
Pair of pitbull dogs in a caller’s kennel on C Street. Officers were unable to locate at 8 a.m. July 9.
Draw Street man said someone broke into his home from the back door. Officers provided assistance at 10 a.m. July 9.
A caller on 26th Street has been scammed out of $370. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. July 9.
Brown pitbull puppy with a white chest and a choke chain missing from 15th Street, 3 p.m. July 9.
Mostly white hound dog with light brown marks and wearing a blue collar and tags lost on Rumsey Avenue, 4:30 p.m. July 9.
Thefts from a few different lockers reported at Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street, 5:25 p.m. July 9.
German shepherd dog at large on Red Butte Avenue. The caller is trying to restrain it at 8 a.m. July 10.
The AmericInn on Yellowstone Avenue reported room damage, 10:15 a.m. July 10.
Female golden retriever dog with no collar at Albertsons on 17th Street, 12:25 p.m. July 10.
A gray Jeep is parked in the back of the Walmart parking lot with a dog inside and has been there all day. Officers provided assistance at 1 p.m. July 10.
Baker Drive woman said she is being harassed by her ex-boyfriend. Officers provided assistance at 4:15 p.m. July 10.
One key on black rectangular fob was lost at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue, 12:05 p.m. July 11.
Caller was threatened by a man at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 3:40 p.m. July 11.
Two dogs in a hot black GMC Denali behind Domino’s on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 5:45 p.m. July 11.
Someone came through the Dairy Queen drive-thru on Eighth Street and started recording multiple people. Officers provided assistance at 10:15 p.m. July 11.
West Circle Drive caller said someone has been watching their home on a regular basis for years, leaving cigarette butts and arriving at night. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 a.m. July 12.
Cats have been using a 16th Street caller’s yard as a litter box. Officers were unable to assist at 11:05 a.m. July 12.
Caller at Walking Star Marketing and Design on 14th Street is missing a concealed carry pistol, 1 p.m. July 12.
Bifold brown leather wallet with longhorn steers and lacing lost at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue, 5:15 p.m. July 12.
Caller’s dog was attacked by another dog on Newton Avenue. There was no blood but the dog was knocked over and twisted her ankle badly, 6:10 p.m. July 12.
Motorhome running a generator on 16th Street and appears to be planning to stay overnight. Officers were unable to locate it at 7:35 p.m. July 12.
RV’s are being dumped on an 18th Street property that don’t belong to the owner, the caller thinks it’s connected to drug activity, 8:45 p.m. July 12.
