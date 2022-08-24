CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Fabian Brann Phillips; Phillips’ attorney filed a motion for stay of probation revocation on Aug. 17 after he was arrested on Aug. 4 for criminal trespassing. Phillips trespassed at Shoshone Court Apartments while on probation.
State v. Shanna Rae Jolley; Jolley violated her probation on June 30 when she was allegedly found in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm during a search of her car. Her children were in the vehicle. A bench warrant was issued on July 1. Jolley was placed on a 5 year probation in 2018 following her plea of guilty to the charge of shoplifting $1000 or more.
State v. Carolyn Ashley Aune and Moshe Bahja Williams; On Aug. 18, the state requested the court deny Williams’ objection to a joint trial and motion to sever. The state disagreed that conducting a joint trial would result in impermissible prejudice to the defendant. The state also revised its notice of intention to use specific evidence. The state intends to call Dr. Wells as an expert witness to testify on her professional opinion that Paisleigh Williams suffered child abuse. The state also intends to introduce the bruising on RLA’s leg. RLA is Aune’s 3 year old daughter. The state intends to introduce events leading up to Paisleigh Williams’ hospitalization and Paisleigh’s injuries documented at the time of her hospitalization. The state will present evidence of Paisleigh’s injuries documented through the autopsy report as well.
