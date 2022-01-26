Carter Stone Herritage was born Jan. 18, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Bailey and Addison Herritage of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce.
Grandparents are Beth and Brent Herritage, B and Carol French.
Walker William Schlueter was born Jan. 21, 2022 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Alaina Doely and Ryan Schlueter of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces.
He joins sibling Jenika Rufer, 25.
Grandparents are Dustin Carrie Hamilton, Samuel and April Rodriguez, Craig Schlueter, and Gail Piechowski.
