Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Douglas L. Chouinard, no license plate light, $110; Gerald D. Boydston, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Scott C. Aune, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Rudy S. Strom, speeding, $125; Levi Matthew Waldron, fine, no liability insurance, $300; Dylan Wood, failure to stop at a stop sign, $110; Timothy Callon Hansen, no valid registration/expired registration, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Amber R. Higbie, fine, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices, $25; Nakisha A. Brainerd, shoplifting, bench warrant for failure to pay; Clayton Coleman, open container by operator of vehicle, bench warrant failure to appear.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Darcie A. Crandall, Newbury Park, Calif., no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Hawkins J. Sweeney, Powell, speeding, $110.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Nicholas Russell Torre Soderburg, Missoula, Mont., public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to pay.
