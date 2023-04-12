Max is a 1-year-old Lab mix, who is a very happy puppy with lots of playtime energy. He will need to have a tall fence because he’s got some bounce to his step and he is selective about which dogs he likes to hang out with. He would need to be in a home without cats or young children. He loves chasing his toys around and going for long walks and hikes. Max’s adoption fee has been sponsored thanks to a generous donor. Riley is an 11-month-old domestic shorthair grey tabby. She is a shy girl, but is very sweet and loves to be pet under her chin or on the side of her face. She does really well with other cats and would probably prefer a feline friend in her new home. Riley’s adoption fee has been sponsored thanks to a generous donor. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

