Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jason Burckhardt, $120; Julie Allen, $105; Eleanor Wenig, $125; Jana Yarnell, $103; Kyle Allshouse, $105; Sachelle Kenzie, $103; Kim Fletcher, $130; John Knowles, $135; Judith Hinze, $120.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Masen Brainerd, breach of peace, $720; Timothy Downer, expired temporary license/registration, $140; David Beechy, invalid docs, $140; Cortney McEntyre, driving without interlock device, jail 20 days, 13 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $370; Penny Boyles, no registration and improper display of tabs, $90.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Christian Thode, Billings, $180; Parker Yost, Basin, $160; Leslie Thom, Laurel, Mont., $125; Jake Valdez, Thornton, Colo., $115; Carter Clapham, Bozeman, $135; Michael Legg, Deaver, $135; Bryan Hasledalen, Waverly, Minn., $115; Justin O’Daniel, Billings, $105; Liliana Adame Escobar, Greybull, $105.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Terry Schroeder, Tucson, Ariz., failure to obey traffic control device, $90; Joseph Thompson, Lovell, failure to provide proof of insurance, $570; Joseph Thompson, Lovell, no child safety restraint, $80; Joseph Thompson, Lovell, no child safety restraint, $80; Joseph Thompson, Lovell, no child safety restraint, $80.
