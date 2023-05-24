Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Walter Castle, failure to maintain a single lane, crash, $210; Castle, leaving the scene of a crash, $610; Jane Marie Wilson, careless driving, crash, $200; David L. Cape, improper backing, crash, $210; Julie Kendall Allen, failure to obey posted regulations, $100; Thiago G. Leite, speeding, $125; Enrique Abreu, speeding, $106.

 

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Michael J. Auger, Elkhart, Ind., speeding, $115; Edwin L. Johnson, Powell, no valid registration/expired registration, $110.

