Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 15, 10:26 p.m. 800 County Road 1AB. Mutual aid to assist Clark fire, 6 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 14 hours 34 minutes.
Nov. 16, 8:18 a.m., 900 Skyline Drive. One car motor vehicle crash, provided assistance, 2 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 12 minutes.
Nov. 18, 5:57 a.m., MP 119 WYO 120 N. Motor vehicle crash, car vs. deer, 4 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 43 minutes.
Nov. 22, 5:09 p.m., 3101 Sheridan Ave. Reported fire in backyard, unable to locate, 4 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Nov. 23, 4:50 a.m., 720 Lindsey Lane. Fire alarm, investigated, nothing found, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 40 minutes.
