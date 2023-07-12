Sydney Mae Schneider was born July 3, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Brittany and Hunter Schneider of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs. 7 ozs.
Sydney joins one brother: Everett, 3.
Grandparents are Gary and Vicki Baughman, Gina Penn Schneider and the late Michael Schneider.
Leitha Jo Redland was born July 3, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Briana and Adam Redland of Burlington.
She weighed 7 lbs. 12 ozs.
Grandparents are Mike and Becky Coble, and Rolly and Deb Redland.
Great grandparents are John and Shirley Grover, and Joan Mercer.
Sophia Rae Bruce was born July 6, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Jessica Williams and Keenan Bruce of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 11 ozs.
Sophia joins one sibling: Jackson, 3.
Grandparents are Maria and Skip Eastman, Glenn See, Rinett Hays and Judy Williams.
Stephen Rhett Hill was born June 28, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Kevin and Kendra Hill of Ralston.
He weighed 6 lbs. 4 ozs. and was 19 inches long.
Eastyn Mae Roberts was born July 8, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Brittney and Seth Roberts.
She weighed 7 lbs. 7 ozs.
Eastyn joins two siblings: Kaybree, 7, and Oaklynn, 6, Leonhardt.
Grandparents are Kim and Rob Riedinger, Wendy Tinken and Clint Roberts.
