CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Cameron Scott Torrey; Instead of being charged with felony aggravated assault, Torrey’s charge was pled down to misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
Torrey subsequently entered a plea of no contest to the charge and was found guilty of reckless endangerment. He was sentenced to incarceration in the Park County Detention Center for 80 days, with a credit for three days served.
Torrey committed the offense in January 2021 after he assaulted a man outside the Silver Dollar Bar, leaving him with a fractured humerus, possible concussion, chipped tooth and numerous other contusions. According to the affidavit, the assault was proceeded by an argument at the Irma regarding issues between Torrey and a female. The victim got involved because Torrey was “harassing” the female.
State v. James Nathan Cote; The terms of Cote’s probation were modified to remove the requirement he take breathalyzer tests during his 3-year supervised probation. Cote was charged with one count of a driving while under the influence of alcohol — his fourth offense in 10 years — and one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license. He committed these offenses in 2020 after a Cody Police Officer observed a male puking out of his truck, which he had parked in the westbound lane of 8th Street.
According to the affidavit, the officer smelled alcohol on Cote as he stepped out of the vehicle. Cote proceeded to give the officer a license from South Carolina that had been suspended. He then told the officer he had stopped driving when he realized he had drank too much, but the officer located a plastic cup filled with an alcoholic beverage sitting in the truck’s console and a half empty bottle of vodka in the back of the vehicle. According to the affidavit, at the time of his arrest, Cote had already had prior DUI convictions in Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina.
State v. Bryan Nicholas Floyd; Floyd pleaded not guilty to one count of failure as a sex offender to report a change of required information, one count of failure of a sex offender to report a change in address and one count of failure of a sex offender to report in person. Floyd allegedly committed these offenses in November and December of last year. Because Floyd is a registered sex offender in Park County due to an out of state conviction for sexual assault in 2009, he is required to report any new or updated information to the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
He failed to appear for his scheduled visit in October of last year, the affidavit said. When the deputy in charge of his case investigated, he found Floyd had also failed to report the kind of car he had been driving as well the current address he had been living at. He now faces a jury trial.
State v. Jose Delacruz Guerra; Guerra pleaded not guilty to three counts of the unlawful delivery of controlled substances, namely methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl/oxycodone. Guerra allegedly committed these offenses in December of last year after a multi-county investigation conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation implicated him as a large-scale distributor of controlled substances in the state. DCI agents found over 200 grams of meth, over 200 grams of cocaine and over 100 doses of counterfeit oxycodone tablets inside his residence and vehicles. He now faces a jury trial.
State v. Joseph Wooden; Wooden’s probation was revoked after he pleaded guilty to a charge the state brought against him in their petition to revoke his probation. Wooden pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, namely marijuana. The court subsequently sentenced Wooden to between 2 and 3 years in a state prison. If Wooden completes this sentence as well as the sentence he received for prior criminal charges, Wooden will then be put on probation for 18 months.
