Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jeremy Johnstone, 23, domestic battery, interference with an emergency call, possession of controlled substance- plant, Sept. 24
Nyla Bearpaw, 28, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled substance- plant, Sept. 28
Traffic
Cows out on Lane 11 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
Meadow Road in Powell caller has questions about some dogs that live down the street. Deputies provided assistance at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 19.
Crash on Lane 11 in Powell involving a vehicle rolling over a couple times, resulting in confirmed injuries, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 19.
Caller said there is a bunch of gravel trucks speeding past the Crown Hill Cemetery on Lane 9 in Powell and would like a deputy to perform some extra patrols. Deputies provided assistance at 12:05 p.m. Sept. 21.
Sign vandalized on Lane 8 in Powell, 5:20 p.m. Sept. 21.
Road hazard on Lane 9 in Powell, 2:55 p.m. Sept. 22.
Motor vehicle crash on Trout Ranch Road in Cody, 8:50 p.m. Sept. 22.
Extra patrol requested for speed enforcement in Powell, 8:35 a.m. Sept. 23.
Deputy removed tree branches from WYO 120 South in Cody, 10:55 a.m. Sept. 23.
Road hazard on US 14A in Cody, 1:55 p.m. Sept. 23.
About six cows on Lane 12 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:25 p.m. Sept. 23.
Dead doe in the far right eastbound lane near the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and North Lane in Cody, 11:40 p.m. Sept. 23.
Calves alongside the road near the intersection of Road 19 and Lane 13 ½ in Powell, which is an ongoing issue. Deputies provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. Sept. 24.
Calf out on Road 20 in Cody, 11:15 a.m. Sept. 25.
Deer was hit on US 14-16-20 East, 7:50 p.m. Sept. 25.
Motor vehicle crash on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 8 p.m. Sept. 25.
REDDI report filed on black vehicle swerving on the road near the intersection of WYO 295 and US 14A in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
Other
There was a herd of cows west of Lane 9 in Powell that were put in a pen, 6:40 a.m. Sept. 19.
Credit card fraud reported from Winhof Lane in Cody last week. The caller has already contacted the credit card company. Deputies provided assistance at 11:05 a.m. Sept. 19.
Firearm found in the McCullough Peaks area off US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
US 14-16-20 West caller in Cody has a dog in custody. There is a number on the collar, but it is not being answered, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 19.
Several buildings burglarized the previous night near the intersection of Silvertip Road on WYO 295 in Powell, 7:55 a.m. Sept. 20.
Man sleeping in a vehicle on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:55 a.m. Sept. 20.
Stray husky with a purple collar on WYO 295 in Powell, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 20.
Caller lost a firearm on McCullough Peaks Road in Cody, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
Lane 9 in Powell caller said someone opened a bank account in their name in Virginia, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 21.
Unknown suspect applied for unemployment in a caller’s name from Ohio. Deputies assisted the Dutcher Springs Trail in Powell resident at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
Pitbull dog came onto County Road 3FX in Cody property. The light brown dog with a little white on its paws and chin and a long tail is very friendly and currently in the backyard, 2:25 p.m. Sept. 21.
People sitting in a vehicle on US 14-16-20 East in Cody with glassed over eyes. Deputies were unable to locate them at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 21.
Someone stole checks from Road 9 ½ in Powell, 5:05 p.m. Sept. 21.
Caller has concerns about people living in an abandoned house on County Road 2BC in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 11:35 a.m. Sept. 22.
A person was running near a campsite on US 14-16-20 West in Cody and saw a haggard looking dog hanging around a tent. The caller left it water and last saw it five minutes ago, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
Resident would like to speak to a deputy about a person that came to their motorhome near the intersection of US 14-16-20 East and County Road 3FX in Cody and threatened to have it removed for parking there, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 22.
Caller said there was a domestic altercation on WYO 290 in Meeteetse, 3 a.m. Sept. 23.
Road 16 in Powell employee said they are being harassed at work. Deputies provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. Sept. 23.
Search and Rescue call placed on person missing near Island Lake Campground on WYO 212 in Cody, 12:45 p.m. Sept. 23.
Caller lost a firearm on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 23.
A resident reported an altercation with another person on Franklin Street in Meeteetse, 10:35 a.m. Sept. 24.
Resident said their firearm was stolen from US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 2:50 p.m. Sept. 24.
Three people hunting in the area near County Road 6WX and County Road 6UU in Cody. They have a bow but are on their property. Caller is concerned for the safety of their horses and wants to know if what they are doing is legal. Deputies provided assistance at 7:50 p.m. Sept. 24.
Property damage and a missing dog reported on Road 11 ½ in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 25.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Robery Demoney, 36, warrant for probation violation, Sept. 21
Sara Sanchez, 27, use of controlled substance and probation violation, Sept. 21
Jordan Martoglio, 30, probation violation, Sept. 22
Tyler Stonehouse, 32, warrant for probation violation, Sept 22
Dean Ramich, 26, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a stop sign, Sept. 24
Desirae Gams, 26, warrant for probation violation, Sept. 24
Tanner Bailey, 27, theft, Sept. 27
Disturbance
Middle aged woman yelling at another group of people on Yellowstone Avenue. It is not physical yet but the caller said it is starting to escalate. Officers provided assistance at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 21.
Dogs are barking all night, every night on 31st Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:25 p.m. Sept. 25.
Neighbor’s dog attacked caller’s turkeys on D Avenue and at least one will have to be put down, 12:10 p.m. Sept. 27.
Traffic
Parking problem reported on Clear View Road in Cody, 8:50 a.m. Sept. 21.
Two panhandling girls keep running up to cars asking for money near the intersection of Stampede Avenue and 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 6 p.m. Sept. 21.
Truck and trailer blocking alley on Beck Avenue, 9:05 a.m. Sept. 22.
Traffic complaint filed on the intersection of Ninth Street and Beck Avenue, 9:50 a.m. Sept. 22.
Grey and black RV hit a barrier on a pump at the Good2Go gas station on Yellowstone Avenue, 1:40 p.m. Sept. 22.
Caller’s fire truck was struck by another vehicle sometime over the last week on 18th Street. They have no suspects, 12:55 p.m. Sept. 23.
Chevy Blazer or Nissan with a blue visor in the front windshield, no roof, abandoned in the southwest parking lot at Walmart. The vehicle was tagged as abandoned by Walmart staff but the sticker was ripped off and the vehicle not moved. Officers provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 23.
A white Jeep and blue Ford Explorer crashed at the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street and are now both parked in front of Denny Menholt Chevrolet. Police issued a citation at 8:55 p.m. Sept. 23.
Dead doe in the eastbound far right lane near the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and North Lane, 11:40 p.m. Sept. 23.
Deceased puppy that looks like an Australian Shepherd laying in the road near the intersection of 29th Street and Granite Court. Officers provided assistance at 9 a.m. Sept. 24.
Green Chevy Tahoe parked on Stor N Lock property on Blackburn Avenue without permission. Officers provided assistance at 9:55 a.m. Sept. 24.
Dead deer on Robert Street, 12:30 p.m. Sept.24.
Man said it looks like someone hit his car earlier today on Stampede Avenue but doesn’t know when, 12:35 a.m. Sept. 25.
A blue and silver Chevy Silverado hit a deer at Sierra Trading Post on Eighth Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 25.
Parked vehicle was hit overnight at Cody High School on 10th Street with no suspects known, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26.
Caller said someone struck their vehicle while they were in Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue parked on the east side of the building, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 26.
Dark colored SUV with California license plates and two children crying inside and no adult present parked at Cody Steakhouse on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:20 p.m. Sept. 26.
Caller has questions about the speed and location of a speed limit sign at City Park on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. Sept. 27.
Some type of pointer dog without a collar in the road near the intersection of 29th Street and Baker Drive, 5:45 p.m. Sept. 27.
Other
Woman said her ex-husband showed up to her 14th Street house and refused to leave before eventually leaving. Officers provided assistance at 7:10 a.m. Sept. 21.
Death threats via text received from an ex-friend on Canyon View Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 21.
Panhandlers are still soliciting money at the Conoco Country Store on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 6:55 p.m. Sept. 21.
Big Horn Avenue mother said she woke up and checked on her daughter and found a note she was taking off and not coming back. Officers provided assistance at 2:50 a.m. Sept. 22.
Report of elder abuse made on West Yellowstone Avenue, 9:40 a.m. Sept. 22.
Tan and golden three legged dog with no collar at Cody Feed on 19th Street, 12:40 p.m. Sept. 22.
Parent said their son is getting bullied at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue. They have talked to the principal about it and nothing is being done, so they want to speak with an officer to discuss how to move forward. Officers provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 22.
Theft reported on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8 p.m. Sept. 22.
General threats of harm made to all staff at Yellowstone Behavioral Health Center on Big Horn Avenue, but nothing specific. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. Sept. 23.
Two men in an old white camper being hauled with a red truck at Stor N Lock on Blackburn Avenue “up to no good,” throwing things on the ground. The caller insists they are “up to no good.” Officers provided assistance at 3:55 p.m. Sept. 23.
Yellowstone Avenue business owner needs an officer to come look at a video of a theft, 2:35 p.m. Sept. 24.
Volkswagen key on a black and white lanyard lost at Cody High School on 10th Street, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 24.
Woman would like to talk to an officer about a person stalking her at Boot Barn on Stampede Avenue. Officers were unable to assist at 8:50 p.m. Sept. 24.
A woman had surgey at the West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue and the caller said the hospital won’t let them talk to them. Officers were unable to assist at 9:25 a.m. Sept. 25.
Canyon View Avenue caller receiving threatening texts . Officers provided assistance at 11:20 p.m. Sept. 26.
Beck Avenue resident would like to speak to an officer about allegations of rape, 12:15 a.m. Sept. 27.
Someone stole liquor at Maverik north gas station on Big Horn Avenue, 1 a.m. Sept. 27.
Extra patrols requested at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street, 8:55 a.m. Sept. 27.
Wallet found behind the Maverik north gas station, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 27.
Woman said she found drug related items at the Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Avenue, 5:55 p.m. Sept. 27.
