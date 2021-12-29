Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jason Getzfreid, 28, bond revocation, Dec. 21
John Jones, 63, warrant x2, Dec. 23
True Venjohn, 29, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Dec. 24
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported on Hallingdal Lane in Powell and a deputy has been requested for assistance, 10 a.m. Dec. 19.
Person involved in an altercation on Inca Road in Ralston, 6:55 p.m. Dec. 24.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on North Gilbert Street in Powell. There are no injuries or blockage, but there is an occupied vehicle that ran into some mailboxes. It is unknown when this impact occurred. Reported at 3:55 a.m. Dec. 19.
Cow on WYO 120 South, 9:50 p.m. Dec. 19.
A post has been broken and there are car parts near it at the intersection of WYO 120 North and County Road 1AB in Clark, 1:20 p.m. Dec. 20.
Two-vehicle crash on South Fork Avenue in Cody, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
Caller is missing medication from vehicle on WYO 295 in Powell, 8:05 a.m. Dec. 21.
One black cow standing on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 21.
Cow on road on Lane 9 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 4:55 p.m. Dec. 21.
Bovines on the road at the intersection of Lane 7 and Road 8 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate them at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 21.
REDDI report filed on vehicle crossing over the line multiple times on County Road 2AB in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate them at 8:20 p.m. Dec. 21.
Two-truck motor vehicle crash Road 8 in Powell, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
REDDI report filed on dark colored SUV all over the road and in the other lane on US 14A in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 22.
Motor vehicle crash involving a deer on US 14A in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 22.
Traffic complaint filed on grey sedan all over the road while headed eastbound on US 14A in Powell. Deputies were unable to assist at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 23.
Two red cows on Road 14 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 23.
Deer hit on the edge of the road and has a broken leg near the intersection of County Road 2AB and North Ridge Drive in Cody, 4:55 p.m. Dec. 23.
Someone backed into a truck on Panorama Lane in Cody, 9:20 a.m. Dec. 24.
Caller said they were just cut off by a white truck that is swerving all over the road near the intersection of Road 5 and Lane 7 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 25.
Other
Meadow Road in Powell caller is being threatened by text, 10 a.m. Dec. 19.
Caller lost a black and white bull terrier on US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19
Person took outdoor furniture not belonging to them while getting other items from a garage on Moccasin Trail in Clark, 9:40 a.m. Dec. 20.
Property damage reported on the intersection of WYO 120 South and WYO 290 in Meeteetse, 10:25 a.m. Dec. 20.
Stray bull out on County Road 6WX property, away from the road, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
A Frannie resident on Lane 5W has been talking to a woman about investing and has given her some money, 6:50 p.m. Dec. 20.
WYO 295 in Powell caller said a former employee left property in a vehicle and they would like to talk to a deputy about it. Deputies provided assistance at 10:10 a.m. Dec. 21.
Someone opened an insurance policy in County Road 6RT caller’s name in Cody. There are no suspects as of 11:25 a.m. Dec. 21.
Caller said they were accidentally shot with a pellet from their neighbor on Lane 10 ½ in Powell, 11:40 a.m. Dec. 21.
County Road 6SS in Cody resident said a person in New York fraudulently cashed a Social Security check. Deputies provided assistance at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 21.
Fraud reported on Appaloosa Lane in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 21.
Dogs hazing livestock by chasing them on Brindle Road in Powell. The caller said they are always in their yard and running through the neighborhood. Deputies provided assistance at 8:05 a.m. Dec. 22.
Assistance requested with delivering a package on Lane 14 in Powell that was trying to blow away in the wind. Deputies provided assistance at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 22.
Caller has a grey quarter horse in their field on Carbon Street in Ralston, 7:25 a.m. Dec. 23.
Brown hound dog with no collar has been in the area of Lane 8 and Meadow Road in Powell for about a week and no one can catch it, 11:15 a.m. Dec. 23.
Cody resident would like extra patrols today because there has been conversation made about someone trying to take a horse. Deputies provided assistance at 4:35 p.m. Dec. 25.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ray Lester, 55, warrant, Dec. 23
Kelsey Spencer, 28, warrant, Dec. 26
Disturbance
North Park Drive woman said her neighbors to the east have dogs that are barking. Officers were unable to locate them at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 24.
Traffic
Caller’s truck was struck while parked on the street in front of her residence on Pioneer Avenue, 7:35 a.m. Dec. 22.
Motor vehicle crash involving a Jeep Compass on Yellowstone Avenue, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 22.
Funeral escort requested from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church to old Riverside Cemetery at 11:05 a.m. Dec. 22.
Black Nissan Rogue was bumped into with its driver side passenger door damaged on Sheridan Avenue, 4:40 p.m. Dec. 24.
Maroon Chevy Equinox swerving all over the road on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 5 p.m. Dec. 26.
Woman on 17th Street thought her vehicle was backed into while she was at the store, 11:12 a.m. Dec. 27.
Driver on Sheridan Ave. said she has a flat tire right in the middle of the road and is requesting traffic control, 12:19 p.m. Dec. 27.
Other
Stray cat in a trap on South Chugwater Drive. The cat was gone upon officer arrival at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 21.
Fourth house on Glacier Avenue has numerous items parked behind their fence, 1 p.m. Dec. 21.
Citation issued for open alcohol container and possession of a controlled substance on Sheridan Avenue, 3:40 p.m. Dec. 21.
Father on 22nd Street wants to talk to an officer about his son receiving threats over Snapchat. Officers provided assistance at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
Caller said a patron told her the front door of Peter’s Cafe on Sheridan Avenue is wide open, 8:40 p.m. Dec. 21.
Unoccupied vehicle in front of an opened storage unit on Blackburn Avenue, 1:30 a.m. Dec. 23.
Blue house key on a Cody Middle School Z pass lanyard found on Blackburn Avenue, 3:15 p.m. Dec. 23.
Shadow Street woman said some porch pirates took some packages from her this morning, 12:05 p.m. Dec. 24.
Canyon View Avenue man stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center to report his suspicion that a woman in the apartment above him is being held captive. Officers provided assistance at 1 p.m. Dec. 24.
Caller on 19th Street received a package, but the contents inside are not what was supposed to be sent to him. Officers were unable to assist at 3:25 p.m. Dec. 24.
Resident wants to speak to an officer about someone accidentally pumping gas on someone else’s card. Deputies provided assistance at 11:20 a.m. Dec. 26.
Caller in Cody received info that a woman is leaving her children home alone all night, 2:02 p.m. Dec. 27.
Caller in Cody received info that a woman is buying vape pens and cigarettes for underage youths and allowing them to smoke pot inside the residence, 2:05 p.m. Dec. 27.
Dog, leashed to bed of older pickup truck with scrap metal in back parked in lot on Yellowstone Ave., jumped out of truck, still leashed, 8:03 p.m.
