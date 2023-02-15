Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 10, 12:14 a.m., US 14-16-20 W, two vehicle accident, assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol, three units and 20 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 1 minute.
Feb. 11, 9:10 a.m., 2132 Cougar Ave., fire alarm, investigated, 2 units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 19 minutes.
Feb. 12, 9:06 p.m., 1288 Sage Dr., alarm, cancelled.
Feb. 12, 9:24 p.m., 1338 Rumsey Ave., alarm, investigated, three units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 21 minutes.
Feb. 13, 2:55 p.m., 1726 Road 6WX, motor vehicle accident, assisted deputies, four units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 35 minutes.
Feb. 14, 7:35 a.m., 19th Street and Beck Avenue, two motor vehicle accident, assist EMS, two units and 22 personnel. Time in service: 15 minutes.
