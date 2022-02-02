Vayda Blaine Sandbak was born Jan. 26, 2022 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Tyler and Megan Sandbak of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.
Paityn Rose Boogerd was born Jan. 30, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Taylor and Kenton Boogerd of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.
Grandparents are Don and Beth Boogerd, and Jay and Cindy Blough. Great-grandparents, Kathy Brauhn, Thelma Brookhouse, Jess and Marti Blough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.