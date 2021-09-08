Marley Lia-Marie Lane Adams was born Aug. 31, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Kim Reyes and Charles Adams of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.
Marley joins siblings Kali Adams, 14, Brycen Adams, 12, and Zander Eck, 10.
Vivian Hubbard was born Aug. 26, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Megan Hunt and Gary Hubbard of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
Grandparents are Mary Beardsley, Robert Hunt and Jody and Ed Tuck.
Carson Elizabeth Kuckelman was born Sept. 3, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Heather Morningstar and Alan Kuckelman of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
Carson joins sibling Gunner Morningstar, 10.
Grandparents are Jack and Kay Morningstar, Trish Stein and David Kuckelman.
Rayven McAlmond was born Sept. 3, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Trista Neddermeyer and Justin McAlmond of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.
Rayven joins sibling Jayvin McAlmond, 14.
Grandparents are Marc Neddermeyer, Kaylene Neddermeyer, and Scott and Ivalee McAlmond.
