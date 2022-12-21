Magic is approximately 2 years old. She is a stunning black domestic shorthair. She is a sweet girl that needs a family of her very own. She does great with other cats and she loves to sun-bathe and bird watch. Max is a 3-year-old Blue Heeler.  He would do best in a home with no cats, small animals or dogs. He loves his people and is protective of his owners.  He would do best with an active family. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110. (PCAS photos)

