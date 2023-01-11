CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Ethan Heath Haywood; Haywood pleaded not guilty to a third offense of possessing a controlled substance and to one count of being under the influence of a controlled substance. A third offense of possessing a controlled substance is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 5 years, a fine of no more than $5,000 or both. Being under the influence of a controlled substance is misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than 1 year, a fine of no more than $1,500 or both.
Haywood allegedly committed these offenses in June of last year when a Cody police officer conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle. The officer observed Haywood failing to maintain the lane by driving over the white line divider of the highway. At the time of the traffic stop, Haywood was on probation for a narcotics offense and had been convicted of several prior drug offenses, the affidavit said. As the officer obtained Haywood’s information, he noticed Haywood’s speech was slurred, and he smelled of alcohol. His BAC was 0.083%, and during a search of his vehicle, officers found marijuana and several alcoholic beverages. Haywood now faces a jury trial.
State v. Kevie Morrison; Morrison pleaded not guilty to the theft of $1,000 or more, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Morrison allegedly committed this offense in May of last year after she bought goats from someone in Powell and the check bounced.
According to the affidavit, Morrison contacted a man in Powell via Facebook messenger and expressed interest in buying five goats for herself and possibly 10 goats for her uncle. They agreed she would pay $250 per goat. Morrison and her family arrived on May 14 to pick up the goats. She ended up purchasing 18 goats, writing a check for $4,500. When the people who sold Morrison the goat told her the check bounced, she promised to send a cashiers check, but never did. When Morrison was contacted again about not receiving the cashiers check, she told the people she would wire the money instead, but it never came, the affidavit said.
On June 7, 2022, Morrison was contacted by Cody Police. She told the police she was not stealing the goats but was trying to get the people paid. According to the affidavit, after looking at Morrison’s banking records, officers never saw a time where there was enough money in the checking account to cover the check she wrote to pay for the goats. Morrison now faces a jury trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.