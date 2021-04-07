Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Melissa Brakey, $140; Scott Weber, $105; Zackary Cook, $115; David McWilliams, $101; Jessica Wille, $112; William Sierra, $103; Kane Morris, $15; Gerald Garrison, $105.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Gary Alfreds, theft under $1,000, jail 90 days, 86 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,696.25; David McWilliams, texting while driving, $95; Timothy Bennett, failure to perform duty upon colliding with vehicle and driving with a suspended license, jail 180 days, 150 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $770; Curtis Perl, unlicensed vehicle dealers and manufacturers, $250.

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Evan Shields, Bozeman, $103; Travis Harris, Ethete, $103; Fred Johnson, Inola, Okla., $396; Preston Wardell, Burlington, $103; Sara Barden, Amherst, Wis., $130; John Baer, Steamboat Springs, Colo., $101; Paul Roberts, Longmont, Colo., $130; Glenn Krumel, Boulder, Colo., $120; Javier Saenz, Columbia Falls, Mont., $97; Kenneth Williams, White House, Tenn., $103; James Snyder, Las Vegas, $150.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Cheyanne Winsor, Billings, abandoning child, jail 120 days, 120 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $770; Brandon Dorner, Ten Sleep, no seat belt, $25.

