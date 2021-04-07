Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Melissa Brakey, $140; Scott Weber, $105; Zackary Cook, $115; David McWilliams, $101; Jessica Wille, $112; William Sierra, $103; Kane Morris, $15; Gerald Garrison, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Gary Alfreds, theft under $1,000, jail 90 days, 86 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,696.25; David McWilliams, texting while driving, $95; Timothy Bennett, failure to perform duty upon colliding with vehicle and driving with a suspended license, jail 180 days, 150 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $770; Curtis Perl, unlicensed vehicle dealers and manufacturers, $250.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Evan Shields, Bozeman, $103; Travis Harris, Ethete, $103; Fred Johnson, Inola, Okla., $396; Preston Wardell, Burlington, $103; Sara Barden, Amherst, Wis., $130; John Baer, Steamboat Springs, Colo., $101; Paul Roberts, Longmont, Colo., $130; Glenn Krumel, Boulder, Colo., $120; Javier Saenz, Columbia Falls, Mont., $97; Kenneth Williams, White House, Tenn., $103; James Snyder, Las Vegas, $150.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Cheyanne Winsor, Billings, abandoning child, jail 120 days, 120 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $770; Brandon Dorner, Ten Sleep, no seat belt, $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.