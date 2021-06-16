Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Adrian Phillips, $101; Joseph Atnip, $105; Logan Gould, $130; Joshua Erickson, $200; Jalie Timmons, $185; Tyler Carrafa, $160; Jody White, $115; Timothy Kindred, $103; Carl Emmett, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brian Richardson, interference with a peace officer and breach of peace, jail 360 days, $800; Chase Burkhardt, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Katie Gates, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Jeremiah Tuttle, invalid driver’s license, $150; Martin Kimmet, invalid docs, $140; Erana Martin, invalid docs, $270; Aspen Kalkowski, restricted driver’s license, $140; Ariauna Andrews, under 21 years old consuming alcohol, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Becky Lipps, under 21 years old possessing alcohol, $270; Walter Brantz, driving off road, $90; Brian Richardson, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, $270; Amy Creech, expunge, $1,065; Daniel Cole, under 21 years old possession of alcohol, jail 90 days, 90 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Robert Copper, running red light, $70; Dakota Porter, restricted license, $140; Rhiannon Thompson, driving with suspended license, no auto insurance and speeding, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,033; Linda Cleve, failure to merge for emergency vehicle, $240.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Karey Mackert, Morongo Valley, Calif., $140; Jay Skroch, Sioux Falls, S.D., $15; Natalie Wilman, Laurel, $150; Michael Griffith, Castle Rock, Colo., $115; Tate Runyan, Minturn, Colo., $335; Meredith Dennen, Homer Glen, Ill., $115; Hector Ortiz-Morales, Norwalk, Calif., $130; Daniel Wenner, Billings, $15; Colin Rich, San Mateo, Calif., $140; Atif Khan, Orlando, Fla., $235; David Wornow, Alamo, Calif., $200; Christopher Lauruhn, Gilbert, Ariz., $105; Jingfei Li, Chicago, $103; Gary Beltz, Slatington, Pa., $180; James Barzell, Albuquerque, N.M., $115; Carlos Guzman-Cardenas, Lincoln, Neb., $205; Jacob McGarvin, Worland, $105; Julia Mark, Naples, N.Y., $101; Jake Peramba, East Falmouth, Mass., $145; Edna Jones, Evanston, $105; Weilun Huang, West Lafayette, Ind., $115; Blake Adams, Macomb, Okla., $97; Roy Prince, Madison, W.Va., $135; Dee Taylor, Meridian, Idaho, $135.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Cory Smith, Whitney, Neb., no seat belt, $25; Catarina Croft, Lovell, under 21 years old consuming alcohol, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Douglas Greene, Byron, over limit of game fish, $310; Christopher Lukas, Camino, Calif., failure to drive in a single lane, $90; Billy Blake, Riverton, expired temporary license, $140.
