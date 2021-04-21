Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Damian Burgess, 35, warrant for probation revocation, April 17
Traffic
Driver cited, reason not given, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, April 11, 6:04 p.m.
Driver cited for failure to signal, driving without a license, warned for no insurance, 17th Street, Cody, April 12, 1:25 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, WYO 120 S, Cody, April 12, 3:36 p.m.
Vehicle vs. head gate, Road 8 and Lane 4, Powell, April 13, 10:17 a.m.
Driver cited for speeding, Yellowstone Avenue, April 13, 10:01 p.m.
Driver cited for invalid license, warned for speed, WYO 114 and Road 5, Powell, April 14, 7:39 p.m.
Slide-off into guardrail, unknown injury, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, April 15, 8:39 a.m.
Driver cited for speeding, Main Street, Ralston, April 15, 9:09 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, warned for no insurance, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, April 16, 4:17 p.m.
Driver cited for careless driving, Yellowstone Avenue, Cody, April 16, 5:55 p.m.
Driver stuck in the mud near McCullough Peaks, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, April 16, 7:40 p.m.
Car vs. post, no injuries, no blockage, case opened, WYO 295, April 17, 4:22 p.m.
Other
Door open but no one home, County Road 6RT, Cody, April 11, 1:24 p.m.
Broken window in grader, case opened, Lane 9, Powell, April 12, 9:27 a.m.
Person running across yard, wants to know how to stop them, Cottontail Lane, Cody, April 12, 10:25 a.m.
Person possibly living in RV on lot, Adams Drive, Powell, April 13, 9:08 a.m.
Neighbors’ chickens and geese defecating in yard, Sunburst Drive, Cody, April 13, 5:44 p.m.
Five to seven horses running-at-large, County Road 3CXS, Cody, April 14, 5:51 p.m.
Construction pieces flying into cars, Road 11 and US 14A, Powell, April 17, 4:28 p.m.
Sheep on the road, returned to owner, County Road 3EX, April 17, 6:11 p.m.
Cows on the road, assistance given, WYO 120 S and County Road 3LE, Meeteetse, April 17, 8:07 p.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Christopher Huber, 50, public intoxication, April 13
Ryan Bailey, 42, criminal trespass and property destruction, April 14
Christopher Cline, 44, driving under the influence of alcohol, April 15
Maxi Minnis, 23, possession of controlled substances, April 15
John Hawkins, 23, possession of controlled substances, April 15
Michael Asay, 60, driving under the influence of alcohol - 2nd offense in 10 years and failure to obey traffic control devices, April 16
Ryan Scheeler, 27, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, failure to drive in a single lane, April 17
Levi Waldron, 33, warrant, April 17
Ashleigh Bachand, 19, warrant, April 17
Kayla Rubalcada, 31, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, following too close, failure to drive in a single lane, no proof of insurance, April 17
William Shaffer, 41, criminal entry and burglary, April 18
Traffic
Driver cited for speed, Big Horn Avenue, April 12, 8:21 a.m.
Driver cited for speed in a school zone, 16th Street, April 12, 3:01 p.m.
Driver cited for failure to stop, warned for reckless driving, April 12, 3:28 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, Sheridan Avenue, April 12, 4:50 p.m.
Driver cited for failure to stop for a school bus, Big Horn Avenue, April 13, 3:34 p.m.
Semi stuck on hill, assistance given, 17th Street, April 15, 3:04 a.m.
Red Ford sedan vs. school bus, citation issued, April 15, 7:44 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash, case opened, nothing further, Alger Avenue, April 15, 9:24 a.m.
Son has been drinking and driving white Toyota Venza, 14th Street, April 15, 5:03 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash, no injury, no blockage, case opened, 14th Street and Rumsey Avenue, April 16, 10:28 p.m.
Driver warned for fictitious plates, Blackburn Avenue and Sheridan Avenue, April 16, 8:45 p.m.
Driver warned for careless driving and speed in a construction zone, 17th Street, April 16, 10:02 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, 45 in a 30 zone, Mountain View Drive, April 17, 7:34 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, warned for speed and failure to maintain lane, April 17, 8:57 a.m.
Other
Request to speak to officer about transient living near Holiday Inn and causing problems, Sheridan Avenue, April 12, 10:06 a.m.
Woman in black hoodie and jeans asking for money at the stoplight near Walmart, unable to locate, April 12, 1:40 p.m.
Dog possibly stuck on hill, been there since 7 a.m., Sheridan Avenue, April 12, 3:22 p.m.
“There is a cat in the of the city trap” at Beck Lake Park, unable to locate, 14th Street, April 12, 5:09 p.m.
Threats received via px, Blackburn Avenue, April 13, 4;10 p.m.
Man looking through trash and trucks, unable to locate, Salsbury Avenue and 12th Street, April 13, 6:01 p.m.
Man threatening reporting party again, is highly intoxicated, Beck Avenue, April 14, 1:54 a.m.
Grandson was causing problems this morning, request to speak with officer about options, 19th Street, April 14, 8:14 a.m.
16-year-old grandson physically prevented grandmother from leaving residence, request for officer to respond, case opened, Pioneer Avenue, April 14, 1:06 p.m.
Theft reported on Salsbury Avenue, case opened, April 14, 9:45 p.m.
Grey-brown dog with pink collar following reporting party around, Central Avenue and 29th Street, April 15, 3:25 a.m.
Black lab caught, would like picked up, Sheridan Avenue, April 15, 12:52 p.m.
Welfare check requested on listed man, hasn’t heard from him in a while and is worried about his health, case opened, April 15, 1:13 p.m.
Delayed report of theft at Walmart, case opened, Yellowstone Avenue, April 16, 4:40 p.m.
Person believes wife was drugged while at Silver Dollar, assistance given, Warren Road, April 17, 7:56 p.m.
Person squatting in parents’ house, case opened, April 18, 2:46 p.m.
Vehicle broken into and items stolen at McCue Automotive, case opened, Beck Avenue, April 18, 4:37 p.m.
