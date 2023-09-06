Henry is a 4-month-old, tri-colored mixed breed puppy. He is a bit skittish, especially around new people.
French Toast is an extremly loving black cat. He likes taking long naps, eating some food, and getting plenty of attention. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110. (PCAS photos)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.